Valley News Dispatch

Harrison's newest wall is meant to bring people together, not keep them apart

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Volunteers work on the Unification Wall at the community garden in Harrison's Natrona section. Work on the wall, which was built as a safety barrier for the garden, finished up this Saturday.
Volunteers work on the Unification Wall at the community garden in Harrison's Natrona section. Work on the wall, which was built as a safety barrier for the garden, finished up this Saturday.
Bill Godfrey, president of the Natrona Comes Together Association, John Tamiggi, executive director at Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity, and Dennis Mialki, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, place the ceremonial final brick in the Unification Wall surrounding the community garden in Harrison's Natrona section.
Bill Godfrey, president of the Natrona Comes Together Association, John Tamiggi, executive director at Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity, and Dennis Mialki, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, place the ceremonial final brick in the Unification Wall surrounding the community garden in Harrison's Natrona section.

Updated 2 hours ago

It's not something you see every day.

A colorful 230-foot Unification Wall made of wire baskets filled with multi-colored bricks, rocks, and cement boards cut into garden shapes and decorated with colored tiles now surrounds the community garden in Natrona.

“I never thought it would be done,” said Bill Godfrey, president of the Natrona Comes Together Association, which owns and manages the garden. “Over 25,000 hand-placed bricks (are) in that wall.”

Work on the wall began this summer and wrapped up this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony is pending.

“It's very colorful, it's optimistic, it's creative,” Godfrey said.

Though the wall is artistic and eye catching, Godfrey said it was mainly built to act as a safety barrier for the garden, which sits on the corner of Federal and Greenwich streets in Harrison. The wall will keep garden workers safe from ATI trucks that use the road and block dust created by them, Godfrey said. It will also add aesthetics to the area.

“It puts a big smile on my face — that's what I'm hearing from a lot of people,” Godfrey said.

Several people and organizations helped build the wall, which was paid for through a $30,000 donation from ATI Allegheny Ludlum, Godfrey said. Those involved included local churches, high school and college students, Squirrel Hill-based mosaic artist Stevo Sadvary, and Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley.

“We've literally had hundreds of volunteers putting in thousands of hours,” Godfrey said.

Volunteers also were given the opportunity to write positive prayers or messages on the bricks they placed in the wall, an idea Godfrey got from the Western Wall, a Jewish holy site in the Old City of Jerusalem. People who visit the wall traditionally place notes containing written prayers in the walls' cracks.

Redland Brick in Cheswick donated the bricks.

“Sometimes, when you express a positive thought, it becomes reality,” Godfrey said. “I just thought it would be a nice thing to do.”

Dennis Mialki, a retired civil engineer and Habitat for Humanity volunteer came up with the idea to use the wire baskets, called gabions, to build the wall. He said one thing he liked about the project was the diversity in volunteers.

“I designed it from a standpoint of it being volunteer friendly, and it certainly was,” Mialki said. “We had volunteers anywhere from 10-year-olds to 80-year-olds working on it.”

One volunteer was Harrison Commissioner Chuck Dizard. He said the wall is “breathtaking.”

“It's exquisite, it's (unparalleled), there's nothing else like it anywhere,” Dizard said. “It gives the community a sense of hope that things can be improved.”

Godfrey said the wall is one just example of artwork that has been showcased in Natrona. He hopes that it will instill a sense of pride in the economically depressed community.

“The artwork has actually been made by outsiders and people living in Natrona, so it's a huge community effort,” Godfrey said. “When people work together on a project, it fosters ownership and pride and with that comes protection.

“Basically we're trying to create pride in our community.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

