Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift man, 47, accused of sexually assaulting a child

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
David Cook
Courtesy of the Westmoreland County Prison
David Cook

Updated less than a minute ago

A Vandergrift man is accused of sexually assaulting an Alle-Kiski Valley child last July.

On Monday, David Shawn Cook, 47, was arraigned by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec. She ordered him held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of straight $50,000 bond pending an Oct. 31 preliminary hearing.

Cook is facing 11 charges.

Police say the assault happened July 13 in a bathroom.

Arrest papers were filed on Aug. 31, but according to court records, Cook wasn't found until Sunday in New Kensington. He has been jailed since then as he awaits the hearing.

According to court records, Cook, of Sumner Avenue, has been fined or served county jail sentences for crimes including promoting prostitution, having drugs, harassment and assault in the county.

According to the state Department of Corrections, Cook entered a state prison on Sept. 19, 1995 to serve two to four years for drugs in Westmoreland County.

He was paroled on about 2 12 years later.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

