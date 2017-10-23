The secret to longtime New Ken woman's 100 years? Healthy, simple lifestyle and faith

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A healthy lifestyle, faith, and a simple life led Theresa “Nenu” Zumpano through to her 100th birthday Monday.

That's according to her caretakers, Teri and Frankie Tosto, who say their godmother's longevity is rooted in dedication to the Catholic Church and serving her family.

Zumpano was born on Oct. 23, 1917. The middle child of three girls, her life was spent caring for her younger sister, who was born disabled.

Frankie Tosto said Zumpano never ate sweets or chocolate, using the sacrifice as a personal penance before God for the well-being of her sisters.

“She offered it up to God to take care of her sister,” Tosto said.

Teri Tosto, her goddaughter, said that Zumpano was a tireless volunteer at Mount St. Peter parish, a lifelong resident of New Kensington, and that she had a passion for the power of prayer.

“She is a loving person and my mother always said, ‘Don't ask her to pray for something unless you are sure you want it to come true,' because Nenu really prayed,” she said.

Tosto, who had no children of her own, spent her birthday surrounded by her many extended family members.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.