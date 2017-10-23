Arnold woman admits to stealing $200,000 from Pittsburgh legal office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Arnold woman has more than 55 years to repay the $200,000 she admitted to stealing from the Pittsburgh legal office where she worked.

Dawn Heuser, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to siphoning money from accounts and credit cards at Greystone Legal Associates in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

Allegheny County Judge Philip Ignelzi sentenced Heuser to 10 years of probation and ordered her to repay the $200,000 at a rate of $300 a month.

At that rate, it will take Heuser more than 55 and a half years to pay back the full amount. She will be more than 101 years old.

Heuser moved money from one account to another to cover up cash she stole and her misuse of a company credit card, Pittsburgh police detectives wrote in an affidavit filed in the case.

When confronted about the thefts by the office's owner and manager, Police say Heuser admitted to it.

“I have been stealing from you for years,” the affidavit quoted Heuser as saying. “I did it for my kids.”

Detectives determined Heuser manipulated accounts to cover up the thefts as far back as 2005.

Their investigation uncovered $329,595.98 in missing cash and about $310,000 in misused funds, according to the affidavit.

Heuser admitted in court to stealing $200,000 and pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and access device fraud.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.