Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Arnold woman admits to stealing $200,000 from Pittsburgh legal office

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Dawn Heuser
Dawn Heuser

Updated 59 minutes ago

An Arnold woman has more than 55 years to repay the $200,000 she admitted to stealing from the Pittsburgh legal office where she worked.

Dawn Heuser, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to siphoning money from accounts and credit cards at Greystone Legal Associates in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

Allegheny County Judge Philip Ignelzi sentenced Heuser to 10 years of probation and ordered her to repay the $200,000 at a rate of $300 a month.

At that rate, it will take Heuser more than 55 and a half years to pay back the full amount. She will be more than 101 years old.

Heuser moved money from one account to another to cover up cash she stole and her misuse of a company credit card, Pittsburgh police detectives wrote in an affidavit filed in the case.

When confronted about the thefts by the office's owner and manager, Police say Heuser admitted to it.

“I have been stealing from you for years,” the affidavit quoted Heuser as saying. “I did it for my kids.”

Detectives determined Heuser manipulated accounts to cover up the thefts as far back as 2005.

Their investigation uncovered $329,595.98 in missing cash and about $310,000 in misused funds, according to the affidavit.

Heuser admitted in court to stealing $200,000 and pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and access device fraud.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.