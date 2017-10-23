Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Family, police looking for Arnold woman, 30, missing for a week

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Tiffany Crabtree
Submitted photo
Tiffany Crabtree

Updated less than a minute ago

Arnold Police are looking for a 30-year-old woman who was reported missing Oct. 17.

Tiffany Crabtree, 30, of Arnold was last seen Oct. 17 despite searches by her family, boyfriend and Arnold police, her family said Monday.

The woman lives in a 17th Street residence with her boyfriend. She left there at about 8:45 p.m. to walk a short distance to her sister's house.

Arnold police verified Monday that they received a missing person report on Crabtree and are on the lookout for her.

“Two people said they thought the saw her, but she wasn't at either place,” said Tiffany's mother, Ginny Crabtree, of New Kensington.

Crabtree's mother said Tiffany was wearing pink pajama pants with stars on them and a hoodie.

“We have searched everywhere,” Ginny Crabtree said. “I have also checked hospitals and drug treatment places.”

She was set to go to an in-patient treatment program but she wasn't there when her mother checked.

Ginny Crabtree said she was told there may be an arrest warrant for her daughter for a probation violation.

However, her name doesn't appear on the list of inmates at the Westmoreland County jail.

County Sheriff Jon Held said Monday afternoon she hasn't been arrested by deputies.

Tiffany's sister, Letha Crabtree, created social media posts seeking help. She didn't return calls for comment.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

