Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation doles out grants for innovative teaching programs

First- and second-graders at Apollo-Ridge will be getting a hands-on look at how maple syrup is made.

Students under the direction of teacher Mike Saxion will tap maple trees, collect sugar water and make the syrup during the maple harvest season in late winter.

The program is one of four innovative mini-grants distributed Monday night by the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation.

Saxion's class was awarded $500.

The foundation annually awards grants to educators who use or show new methods or ideas to motivate students.

The other grants will be for:

• $500 for the Viking Cafe. Teacher Kristen Barta will lead a group of special needs students in grades 7 through 12 who will operate a cafe.

The students will take orders weekly, tally a supply list, make the coffee and deliver the coffee and snacks to the building staff.

• $479 for Jamie Biller's science classes to demonstrate the ramifications of growing bacteria.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will be gathering food samples from counter tops, tables, cooked and uncooked foods in order to culture the bacteria.

• $70 to Biller's Technology Integration for Family and Consumer Science class. The money will buy two curriculum supplements for students in grades 6 through 12. One will address child development and the other will teach food safety.

The education foundation is sponsoring the Mosaic Open House on Nov. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is invited to place tiles on the concrete board in downtown Apollo as part of the borough's beautification program.

George Guido is a freelance writer.