Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge native celebrates 100th birthday with cake, songs and family

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Dennis Derbaum smiles at his mother, Millie Derbaum, who turned 100-years-old on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. She lives at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Brackenridge. In the background are Dennis’ wife, Lisa Derbaum, and Millie’s great grandson, Riley Gordon.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Dennis Derbaum smiles at his mother, Millie Derbaum, who turned 100-years-old on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. She lives at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Brackenridge. In the background are Dennis’ wife, Lisa Derbaum, and Millie’s great grandson, Riley Gordon.

Updated 2 hours ago

The secret to reaching the ripe old age of 100, Mildred “Millie” Derbaum says, is family, lots of love, and no smoking.

But a “good drink” is OK now and then.

“She told somebody ... you can have that, but you can't smoke — no smoking,” said Michele Covey, recreation director at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Brackenridge, where Derbaum has lived since 2005. “When you give her a drink once in a while she goes: ‘Where's the whisky?'”

Derbaum turned a century old Friday, Oct. 27, and was able to celebrate with family and friends at the center. They sang “Happy Birthday” and cut a cake. Derbaum sang along with them. Covey said Derbaum loves to sing.

“Every day she wakes up singing and humming,” Covey said. “She just enjoys music.”

Derbaum was born Mildred Svitek and raised in Brackenridge — one of 13 children. She has three of her own: Dennis, Howard, and John.

Speaking on behalf of his mother, Dennis Derbaum attributes his mom's age to good genes. Her sisters all lived until they were in their 90s, and two of her brothers are still living, he said.

“When I come in here and I see her laughing and smiling, I'm happy for her,” Dennis Derbaum said. “I'm glad she turned 100.”

Derbaum is a proud veteran, having joined the Women's Army Corps during World War II. She was stationed at Camp White, Ore. and Fort Ord, Calif., where she issued medical supplies, supervised eight German prisoners of war, and kept records and inventory.

She attained the rank of corporal, and was decorated with an Army Good Conduct Medal, a Women's Army Corps Service Medal, and an American Campaign Medal.

Covey said all of the songs Derbaum sings are patriotic or religious.

“I was always told, when she first came here, she used to talk a lot ... about all her military days,” Covey said. “It must have meant a lot to her.”

Derbaum served in the military from 1943 to 1946. After that, she moved back to Brackenridge.

She worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass for a few years until she married her husband, Howard Derbaum, and became a housewife, Dennis Derbaum said. They wed in 1949 and he died in 1988.

Lisa Derbaum, Dennis' wife, said her mother-in-law is a very devout Catholic who likes to sing and talk in Slovak.

But that doesn't make her an angel.

“She curses a lot,” Dennis Derbaum said chuckling.

“Like a truck driver,” Lisa Derbaum smiled.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.