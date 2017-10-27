Brackenridge native celebrates 100th birthday with cake, songs and family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The secret to reaching the ripe old age of 100, Mildred “Millie” Derbaum says, is family, lots of love, and no smoking.

But a “good drink” is OK now and then.

“She told somebody ... you can have that, but you can't smoke — no smoking,” said Michele Covey, recreation director at Platinum Ridge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Brackenridge, where Derbaum has lived since 2005. “When you give her a drink once in a while she goes: ‘Where's the whisky?'”

Derbaum turned a century old Friday, Oct. 27, and was able to celebrate with family and friends at the center. They sang “Happy Birthday” and cut a cake. Derbaum sang along with them. Covey said Derbaum loves to sing.

“Every day she wakes up singing and humming,” Covey said. “She just enjoys music.”

Derbaum was born Mildred Svitek and raised in Brackenridge — one of 13 children. She has three of her own: Dennis, Howard, and John.

Speaking on behalf of his mother, Dennis Derbaum attributes his mom's age to good genes. Her sisters all lived until they were in their 90s, and two of her brothers are still living, he said.

“When I come in here and I see her laughing and smiling, I'm happy for her,” Dennis Derbaum said. “I'm glad she turned 100.”

Derbaum is a proud veteran, having joined the Women's Army Corps during World War II. She was stationed at Camp White, Ore. and Fort Ord, Calif., where she issued medical supplies, supervised eight German prisoners of war, and kept records and inventory.

She attained the rank of corporal, and was decorated with an Army Good Conduct Medal, a Women's Army Corps Service Medal, and an American Campaign Medal.

Covey said all of the songs Derbaum sings are patriotic or religious.

“I was always told, when she first came here, she used to talk a lot ... about all her military days,” Covey said. “It must have meant a lot to her.”

Derbaum served in the military from 1943 to 1946. After that, she moved back to Brackenridge.

She worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass for a few years until she married her husband, Howard Derbaum, and became a housewife, Dennis Derbaum said. They wed in 1949 and he died in 1988.

Lisa Derbaum, Dennis' wife, said her mother-in-law is a very devout Catholic who likes to sing and talk in Slovak.

But that doesn't make her an angel.

“She curses a lot,” Dennis Derbaum said chuckling.

“Like a truck driver,” Lisa Derbaum smiled.

