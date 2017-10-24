Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Penn State New Kensington the safest college campus in Pennsylvania

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
Penn State New Kensington head librarian Jennifer Gilley wipes a book at Peoples Library in New Kensington during Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.
Erica Dietz | For the Tribune-Review
Penn State New Kensington head librarian Jennifer Gilley wipes a book at Peoples Library in New Kensington during Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Penn State New Kensington is the safest college campus in the state and ninth safest is the country.

That's according to Pittsburgh based municipal ranking site Niche.com, which used data from the U.S. Department of Education to rank 1,346 schools across seven categories of campus safety.

The factors leading to the school's place at the top of the safety list were the rate of crime on campus, local crime rate, student surveys, rates of domestic violence in residence halls, rape incidents in residence halls, and drug and alcohol related arrests on campus.

“The 2018 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment with little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage,” the Niche company website reads.

Previously, Penn State New Kensington was ranked as the sixth safest in Pennsylvania and 57th in the country.

The top spots nationally were grabbed by Bay Path University in Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Molloy College in Rockville Centre, New York; and Rochester College in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Penn State Lehigh Valley came in at 12th nationally and second in the state. DeSales University in Center Valley came in at third in the state.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

