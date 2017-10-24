Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Logans Ferry Road reopening targeted for late November

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 3:45 p.m.
Logans Ferry Road in Plum closed Oct. 2 for the removal of a bridge over a defunct railroad spur near Entrance Drive. Its reopening is now targeted for around the end of November.
Detour-weary drivers, take heart: the Logans Ferry Road detour in Plum detour may end by the end of November.

Work to fill in the gap spanned by an old bridge near Entrance Drive is going well, said Jeff Rossi, a project spokesman with Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners. The bridge crossed over a defunct railroad spur.

“Things are moving along well there with no issues,” he said.

When Logans Ferry Road closed Oct. 2, construction planners estimated that the closure could last into mid-December.

Cars and trucks have been sent on separate detour routes. The detour for cars is about 8 miles, and the one for large trucks is longer because of the hilly, windy terrain on Plum's local roads.

PennDOT estimates about 12,000 cars normally travel Logans Ferry Road each day. It is a key route for commuters who drive from New Kensington to Oakmont.

Heavy delays have happened on the car detour route at Old Leechburg and Greensburg road, prompting some officials, including Plum police, to say that PennDOT should place a temporary traffic signal at the intersection.

Rossi said they have asked their design firm to look at sight distances and other factors to see if it meets current safety standards, but have not heard anything back yet.

Also, traffic backups during peak hours have since lessened.

The work is being done as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

