Some residents not happy with Harrison's garbage collection rate hike for 2018

Harrison's new garbage collection contract with its 52 percent rate hike has come under fire from some residents.

The new rate, with Waste Management, will result in residents paying $61 per quarter than the $41.40 quarterly rate they now pay. That's $21.60 more per quarter.

The paid the lesser fee to Morrow Refuse, but that garbage hauler didn't bid on the new contract. Waste Management was the lower of two bidders.

The township commissioners decided to go with an option offered by Waste Management that will not limit how many cans or bags of garbage residents put out for pickup. Currently, there is a three-bag limit.

It also will allow for unlimited pickup of items such as appliances and furniture. However, it does not include hazardous materials such as electronics, paint and building materials.

But for residents like Mary Jane Zdilla of the township's Natrona neighborhood, the cost outweighs any benefits.

“A lot of us that are older and that are single, we don't have as much garbage but we still pay that outrageous amount,” Zdilla told the commissioners Monday.

“It seems like we are being penalized,” she said. “It seems like everyone is being thrown into the same category without having any options.”

Another resident, William Rudolph of Burtner Road, questioned why the commissioners approved the new contract at its agenda planning session last Thursday instead of what is supposed to be its voting meeting on the following Monday.

“Some of the reason is we try to get rid of some small things so that were not here until 10 p.m. on Monday,” said Bill Poston, commissioners' chairman.

“A garbage contract isn't something small,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph also questioned why there was not some option to reduce costs for seniors and singles who don't produce a lot of garbage.

He said in Franklin Park, which has about 3,000 more residents than Harrison, seniors can buy stickers for less than $3 to have a single bag of garbage picked up. He asked why the commissioners did not pursue that.

Poston and Faith Payne, township executive secretary, tried to have the contractors include an option like that but both said they declined to do so.

“In our situation, those companies don't want their drivers trying to figure out who is supposed to put out one bag and who can put out three,” said Commissioner Chuck Dizard.

He also pointed out that in Ross Township, which just recently approved a new contract with Waste Management, the rate increases in the final three years of its four-year contract.

“Ours is going to be fixed for three years,” Dizard said.

That did not appear to sway Zdilla.

“It just doesn't seem right,” she said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.