Valley News Dispatch

Tree service owner scammed clients across North Hills, prosecutors say

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A tree service owner is facing dozens of charges for allegedly taking money for tree trimming and removal work he never did.

Jeramiah Cubarney, of Middle Road, West Deer faces a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday before District Judge Tom Swan in West Deer.

In court records, the Allegheny County District Attorney's office says it had received multiple complaints of home improvement fraud against Cubarney.

Each of the victims alleged they had hired Cubarney to complete various work on their properties, such as tree cutting, trimming, stump removal and clean up. He would require a down payment, in cash, before starting the work.

“In each of the complaints Cubarney did little or no work,” the criminal complaint states. “The work was never completed and the victims did not receive a reimbursement.”

The eight victims live in various locations across the North Hills, including Richland, West Deer and Pine, according to the complaint. Incidents happened between late January and early July.

Some of the victims were between 65 and 85 years of age. They paid Cubarney between $400 and $2,400 for work he allegedly either never did or only partially completed.

Hampton police also have five cases against Cubarney, all filed on Friday, for home improvement fraud and theft offenses between April and June.

A criminal history check found Cubarney has prior arrests for home improvement fraud, the complaint states.

The district attorney's office believes there may be more victims that have yet to come forward, said Mike Manko, spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.

Those who believe they may have been scammed by Cubarney should call their local police department, or the district attorney's office at 412-388-5300.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

