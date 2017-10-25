Gilpin man faces more counts of felony drug and gun charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Additional charges are being filed against a Gilpin man who is already facing felony drug and gun charges, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Dennis Kreashko, 52, of Evergreen Road was charged last month with allegedly having cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs, two stolen rifles, and four handguns — one with an obliterated serial number. The previously convicted Kreashko cannot legally have firearms.

He was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but the case was delayed until the end of November because of new charges.

Defense attorney Duke George argued in front of District Judge James Andring that he had not seen the charges for the circumstances involved. George said he needs time to properly prepare his defense.

Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi said he was prepared Wednesday morning at the preliminary hearing to verbally add more drug possession, gun and receiving stolen property charges. They will be filed within several days.

Andring rescheduled the preliminary hearing for Nov. 30.

George said he will file pretrial motions in Armstrong County Court.

He will allege that the searches of Kreaskho, both when he was pulled over and arrested, and the later search of his residence, violated his Constitutional protections involving search and seizure.

That would invalidate search warrants of Kreashko's residence based on the traffic stop, George believes.

Andreassi disagrees.

Kreashko posted $50,000 bond and is awaiting the hearing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.