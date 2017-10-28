After 40 years, Freeport's great 'pumpkin' finds new home in Vandergrift

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 40 years ago, Sandy Powell took home a dome-shaped piece of fiberglass her dad found at a junk sale.

Powell decided the roughly 6-foot-by-6-foot piece of material would be the perfect shape to make a giant jack-o-lantern Halloween decoration.

“Nobody decorated (for Halloween) back then,” Powell said. “It was a lot, a lot of fun.”

Powell, 70, proudly displayed the pumpkin every year at her house on the corner of Fourth and Buffalo streets in Freeport and quickly drew a loyal following.

It was even featured in one of the first color editions of the Valley News Dispatch.

“It was a joy to sit on my porch and watch the expressions on, especially, little kids' faces and watch their eyes light up,” she said. “People would go around the block just so see it.”

Freeport Mayor Jim Swartz said the pumpkin would always catch his eye as he drove past.

“I kind of miss coming up Fourth Street and seeing it,” he said.

When her husband died last year, Powell moved out of her home and the pumpkin had to be put in storage.

This year, it's being displayed at her nephew's house in Vandergrift.

“Freeport's pumpkin has its new home,” Powell said.

Her nephew, Todd Shoemaker, and his wife, Maria, are self-proclaimed Halloween fanatics. So they're honored to be able to take over the duties of the giant pumpkin decoration.

“It means the world to us that we get to put it up,” Maria Shoemaker said.

It joins a massive display of other Halloween decorations on their porch.

Shoemaker has fond memories of going to his aunt's house to see the pumpkin when he was growing up. Now he now gets to share that with his five children.

“You knew as soon as Sandy put out the pumpkin that it was the official start of Halloween,” he said. “It was just a great memory because it was just one of the things that brought us together as a family.”

The couple scraped off all the old paint and gave the pumpkin a new paint job to freshen it up after being in storage.

Maria Shoemaker took the old orange paint shavings and put them into a glass container and painted a jack-o'-lantern face on it to create a mini version for Powell to display in her apartment.

“It just wasn't right for her to not have something,” she said.

Powell said she will display it year-round.

One of the couple's daughters, 15-year-old Julia, had requested to have the pumpkin whenever her great aunt got rid of it. She's glad to have it at her house.

Now, she's noticed her neighbors slowing down to get a look.

“Seeing people's expressions when they drive past is priceless,” she said.

“The pumpkin wasn't like anything else,” she said. “You couldn't find it anywhere.”

Powell looks forward to the tradition carrying on at a new home, hopefully for another 40 years.

“It is something that I hope that each and every one of my nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews will remember when I'm gone.”

