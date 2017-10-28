Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

After 40 years, Freeport's great 'pumpkin' finds new home in Vandergrift

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Sandy Powell and her nephew, Todd Shoemaker, pose for a photo with their giant pumpkin decoration on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Vandergrift.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sandy Powell and her nephew, Todd Shoemaker, pose for a photo with their giant pumpkin decoration on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Vandergrift.
A Valley News Dispatch newspaper clipping from Oct. 30, 1978, showing the original giant pumpkin decoration at Sandy Powell's home in Freeport.
Courtesy of Sandy Powell
A Valley News Dispatch newspaper clipping from Oct. 30, 1978, showing the original giant pumpkin decoration at Sandy Powell's home in Freeport.
Sandy Powell poses for a photo with her pumpkin decoration (rear) on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the home of her nephew and his wife, Todd and Maria Shoemaker in Vandergrift. Powell holds a replica made from old paint scraped from the large original.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sandy Powell poses for a photo with her pumpkin decoration (rear) on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the home of her nephew and his wife, Todd and Maria Shoemaker in Vandergrift. Powell holds a replica made from old paint scraped from the large original.
Sandy Powell hugs her nephew, Todd Shoemaker, while talking about her late husband on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Vandergrift. Shoemaker's front yard is now home to the giant Halloween pumpkin decoration (partially visible in the background) that Powell had on her porch in Freeport for 40 years.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sandy Powell hugs her nephew, Todd Shoemaker, while talking about her late husband on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Vandergrift. Shoemaker's front yard is now home to the giant Halloween pumpkin decoration (partially visible in the background) that Powell had on her porch in Freeport for 40 years.
Sandy Powell laughs while telling a story about the giant pumpkin decoration she and her husband displayed for decades in Freeport as she stands at the site of its new home in Vandergrift on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. She holds a replica that was made for her from old paint scraped from the original giant.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sandy Powell laughs while telling a story about the giant pumpkin decoration she and her husband displayed for decades in Freeport as she stands at the site of its new home in Vandergrift on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. She holds a replica that was made for her from old paint scraped from the original giant.

Updated 16 minutes ago

About 40 years ago, Sandy Powell took home a dome-shaped piece of fiberglass her dad found at a junk sale.

Powell decided the roughly 6-foot-by-6-foot piece of material would be the perfect shape to make a giant jack-o-lantern Halloween decoration.

“Nobody decorated (for Halloween) back then,” Powell said. “It was a lot, a lot of fun.”

Powell, 70, proudly displayed the pumpkin every year at her house on the corner of Fourth and Buffalo streets in Freeport and quickly drew a loyal following.

It was even featured in one of the first color editions of the Valley News Dispatch.

“It was a joy to sit on my porch and watch the expressions on, especially, little kids' faces and watch their eyes light up,” she said. “People would go around the block just so see it.”

Freeport Mayor Jim Swartz said the pumpkin would always catch his eye as he drove past.

“I kind of miss coming up Fourth Street and seeing it,” he said.

When her husband died last year, Powell moved out of her home and the pumpkin had to be put in storage.

This year, it's being displayed at her nephew's house in Vandergrift.

“Freeport's pumpkin has its new home,” Powell said.

Her nephew, Todd Shoemaker, and his wife, Maria, are self-proclaimed Halloween fanatics. So they're honored to be able to take over the duties of the giant pumpkin decoration.

“It means the world to us that we get to put it up,” Maria Shoemaker said.

It joins a massive display of other Halloween decorations on their porch.

Shoemaker has fond memories of going to his aunt's house to see the pumpkin when he was growing up. Now he now gets to share that with his five children.

“You knew as soon as Sandy put out the pumpkin that it was the official start of Halloween,” he said. “It was just a great memory because it was just one of the things that brought us together as a family.”

The couple scraped off all the old paint and gave the pumpkin a new paint job to freshen it up after being in storage.

Maria Shoemaker took the old orange paint shavings and put them into a glass container and painted a jack-o'-lantern face on it to create a mini version for Powell to display in her apartment.

“It just wasn't right for her to not have something,” she said.

Powell said she will display it year-round.

One of the couple's daughters, 15-year-old Julia, had requested to have the pumpkin whenever her great aunt got rid of it. She's glad to have it at her house.

Now, she's noticed her neighbors slowing down to get a look.

“Seeing people's expressions when they drive past is priceless,” she said.

“The pumpkin wasn't like anything else,” she said. “You couldn't find it anywhere.”

Powell looks forward to the tradition carrying on at a new home, hopefully for another 40 years.

“It is something that I hope that each and every one of my nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews will remember when I'm gone.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

Related Content
Video: Freeport's Great Pumpkin finds new home in Vandergrift 
Freeport resident Sandy Powell's fiberglass jack-o'-lantern has a new home at her nephew's in Vandergrift. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.