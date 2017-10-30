Sarver resident, 84, aims to part with rare Zimmer car

When Carl Harvey sells his Zimmer, it will mark the end a lifelong love affair with luxury cars.

For those whose interests lie outside the world of automobiles, Zimmers probably require some explanation, though even avid car enthusiasts may have heard of the neo-classic car brand without ever seeing one in person.

That's because there aren't very many Zimmers on the road — only about 1,500 of the cars were produced by the Zimmer Motorcar Corp. between the company's founding in 1978 and 1988, when it declared bankruptcy.

Still, a small number of them are on the road and turning heads across the country, owned by car enthusiasts like Harvey.

Harvey has spent all 84 years of his life in the Sarver section of Buffalo Township, and, according to him, his maroon 1986 Golden Spirit coupe is one of only a pair of Zimmers you will find in the Butler-Allegheny-Westmoreland tri-county area — the other is owned by a friend.

Harvey said he bought his first car in the early 1950s. He used to buy a new work truck every two years, but all his life he has loved luxury cars.

The Zimmer residing in Harvey's garage isn't the first luxury car the former homebuilder and retired nursing home manager has owned, following Rolls-Royces and Bentleys, but it is the one that has stuck around the longest.

“I've had it for 31 years,” Harvey said. “I've had a lot of adventures in it.”

A Zimmer looks like the kind of car in which one could indeed have an adventure, and Harvey said it is an example of a “real automobile,” something not to be found easily nowadays.

They appear to be something out of the early years of automobile manufacturing, though mechanically they are no different from a Ford Mustang of the 1980s. The cars are built using a Mustang's frame and drivetrain as a base, with 1930s styling replacing the sports car body and interior.

The result is a car that looks like it was made before the Great Depression — with exterior engine piping, hood-side spare tires and a needlessly long front end — but that has all of the modern safety and mechanical improvements of a vehicle made more recently.

Harvey said he has used his mostly for showing it off at car shows and as a treat for local high school students on their way to the prom.

“My favorite memories have to be the proms. Just the look on the kids' faces when they see what they get to ride around in for a little while, it makes it all worth it,” he said.

Janie Harvey, Carl's longtime companion and newly wed wife, said Carl has always been one for sharing his toys with those around him and that she has enjoyed watching people's reactions when they see the unusual car, but that she will be sad to see it sold.

“We went to car shows all over with it, so I don't know if I'm ready to see it go,” she said.

For his part, Carl Harvey said he just wants to make sure someone takes care of the hard-to-find car now that he can't drive as much as he used to. The couple hasn't been to a car show in more than a year, Janie Harvey said, and Carl Harvey doesn't want the Zimmer to sit idle in a garage.

“I just want to see it go to someone who can look after it,” he said.

