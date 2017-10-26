Penn State New Kensington students quiz a judge, candidates because their vote matters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Christine Ward has been on the bench for 14 years, but was easily able to recall what she deemed her funniest courtroom story during a judge and judicial candidate question-and-answer session at Penn State New Kensington on Thursday.

It was from when Ward was first appointed to the bench and was overseeing juvenile court proceedings. She said two teenage girls were being adjudicated. One was loose. One was in shackles.

Ward said she was talking and asking questions when the girl who wasn't shackled grew agitated. She said the girl stood up and whacked her lawyer in the head, knocking her off her chair.

“My sheriff jumps up and he grabs the loose (girl),” Ward said. “The (girl) in shackles stands up, and jumps on (his) back, and starts beating him over the head with her handcuffs.”

Ward said her sheriff told her to push an emergency button to request help. Because she was new to the bench, she didn't know there was such a thing. She said she eventually pressed it, and other deputies came in to the courtroom to assist.

“Nobody had told me about the button!” Ward said. The audience of about 30 students and adults laughed.

Ward was one of three panelists who attended the “Diplomatic Dinner” event hosted by My Vote Matters, a nonpartisan student group that helps people become more educated in politics.

The others were Jim Silvis and Lisa Monzo. Both are running for an empty Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court judge seat in the Nov. 7 election.

The event included dinner and a prepared question session with local judges and judicial candidates.

The questions were crafted by students. Some were serious while others were personal and humorous. One was “What is your funniest courtroom story?” Another was “What Pennsylvania laws would you like to see changed?”

My Vote Matters Vice President Jon McCabe said the club wanted to host an event with judges and judicial candidates because of the upcoming election.

He also said some people don't realize how important judges are.

“They can really influence an entire community,“ McCabe said. “We want students to become involved and to know their judges, to at least have one conversation with them.”

Silvis and Monzo also stressed the importance of knowing and understanding judicial candidates. They said judges make decisions that impact people's lives.

“When you talk about child custody or putting someone in jail, those decisions are significant,“ Monzo said. “I think the voters should be educated as to who's the most qualified.”

“It's good to know that you have judges you can trust and count on to apply the law fairly to everybody, listen to all the concerns, and is relatable,” Silvis said.

Millie Brasser is the founder and president of My Vote Matters. She said she created the club because she wanted students to be more active in politics and get them to vote.

“It's important that you participate in anything about your country,” she said.

Monzo said societal problems can't change without the help of students and young voters. She hoped students would leave the event with an understanding of the judicial system and the importance of voting.

Silvis hopes his children will get involved in politics and voting when they get older.

“It's great to encourage the involvement from as many people as you can,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.