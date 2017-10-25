Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
2 men, both shot in 1 leg, found in New Kensington apartment

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
Police responded to a report of two people found shot in the 200 block of North Street in New Kensington on Wednesday night. Two men were both shot in the leg, and neither was believed to be life-threatening.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Updated 34 minutes ago

New Kensington Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Wednesday night.

New Kensington Police Detective James Horwatt said two men believed to be in their 20s were each found shot in one leg at the 200 North Street apartment building.

Horwatt said the men weren't shot in the apartment where they were found.

“We do not know where the actual shooting took place,” he said.

Horwatt said both men were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He said the men were not from the area and were not familiar with the street names in New Kensington.

The caliber of the weapon was unknown, Horwatt said.

The call for incident came in around 9:10 p.m.

No arrests were made as of late Wednesday night.

Horwatt said the shooting is still under investigation. No other details were immediately released by police.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

