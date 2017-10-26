New Ken police investigating motive behind wounding of 2 men Wednesday night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are still trying to learn if Wednesday night's shooting of two men found in New Kensington was an intentional wounding or an attempt on their lives.

The two men, both in their 20s and not from this area, were in stable condition in a Pittsburgh area hospital Thursday with “non-life threatening injuries,” Detective Sgt. James Horwatt said.

He said police have evidence, but he wouldn't go into detail. The two men were found inside a North Street apartment, but police say that isn't where they were shot.

It's unclear if the two men were wounded in New Kensington or in Arnold because shots-fired reports were received by 911 at about the same time.

It's also unclear if the shootings are connected to any other incident.

Previous woundings

The wounding of a man in New Kensington in September turned out to be self-inflicted, so the Wednesday night incident was the first reported in New Kensington since last winter.

On Feb. 21, a 25-year-old man was shot in a leg near Peach Court.

About three weeks earlier on Feb. 1, the same 25-year-old and 37-year-old Joseph Peter Busch, 37, of Kenneth Avenue, were wounded during a robbery inside a bathroom at the Elks Lodge 294 along Third Avenue.

Busch was later charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Just four days before that shooting, a 22-year-old New Kensington man was shot in a parking lot near the club.

Neither the 25- nor the 22-year-old men have been identified.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.