Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Ken police investigating motive behind wounding of 2 men Wednesday night

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 46 minutes ago

Police are still trying to learn if Wednesday night's shooting of two men found in New Kensington was an intentional wounding or an attempt on their lives.

The two men, both in their 20s and not from this area, were in stable condition in a Pittsburgh area hospital Thursday with “non-life threatening injuries,” Detective Sgt. James Horwatt said.

He said police have evidence, but he wouldn't go into detail. The two men were found inside a North Street apartment, but police say that isn't where they were shot.

It's unclear if the two men were wounded in New Kensington or in Arnold because shots-fired reports were received by 911 at about the same time.

It's also unclear if the shootings are connected to any other incident.

Previous woundings

The wounding of a man in New Kensington in September turned out to be self-inflicted, so the Wednesday night incident was the first reported in New Kensington since last winter.

On Feb. 21, a 25-year-old man was shot in a leg near Peach Court.

About three weeks earlier on Feb. 1, the same 25-year-old and 37-year-old Joseph Peter Busch, 37, of Kenneth Avenue, were wounded during a robbery inside a bathroom at the Elks Lodge 294 along Third Avenue.

Busch was later charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Just four days before that shooting, a 22-year-old New Kensington man was shot in a parking lot near the club.

Neither the 25- nor the 22-year-old men have been identified.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.