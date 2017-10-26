West Penn Power grant, loan fund improvements at New Kensington entrepreneurial center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An entrepreneurial center being built in downtown New Kensington is receiving $305,000 to improve its energy efficiency.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. will use a $285,000 loan and a $20,000 grant from the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund to support renovations underway at “The Corner.”

Located on Fifth Avenue at Seventh Street, The Corner is a collaboration between the industrial development corporation and Penn State New Kensington. It's intended to act as a small business and innovation hub for the city, and is envisioned to play a key part in revitalization and development efforts along the city's “Corridor of Innovation.”

It was announced in March that Penn State New Kensington would be leasing the nearly 5,000 square foot space from the industrial development corporation, which was buying it from Swank Young Developers.

The project had been more than a year in the making after its first location at the former Hart's Department Store on Fourth Avenue fell through.

Renovation work at the building will be done in early November, said Alicia Henry, spokeswoman for the industrial development corporation. A grand opening is planned in December. The improvements to be made with the money “will create a better environment for the students, community members and visitors using the facility,” said Jason Rigone, industrial development corporation executive director.

The non-profit Sustainable Energy Fund invests in sustainable energy technologies that benefit West Penn Power ratepayers in Pennsylvania.

The fund “is pleased to support this project and demonstrate to the community the value of incorporating sustainable energy technologies in building renovations,” said the fund's director, Joel Morrison. “We hope others will employ these technologies as the Corridor of Innovation continues to grow in New Kensington.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.