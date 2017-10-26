Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trucker not cited in Route 28 wreck that knocked down 3 PennDOT workers

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and a stopped PennDOT construction warning truck blocks the northbound lanes of Route 28 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in South Buffalo Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
An accident involving a tractor-trailer truck and a stopped PennDOT construction warning truck blocks the northbound lanes of Route 28 on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in South Buffalo Township.

State police Thursday continued to investigate a Route 28 accident in which three PennDOT road maintenance workers were knocked down near Exit 18 the previous afternoon.

State police said a Minnesota trucker was driving a tractor-trailer rig north about a half-mile from the Slate Lick exit in South Buffalo at about 12:30 p.m.

State police said the big rig hit a stopped PennDOT construction warning truck being driven by a PennDOT employee. The PennDOT truck has flashing arrows indicating a work zone and a special large bumper to absorb impact in the event of a rear-end collision.

The PennDOT truck was just behind a road maintenance crew from the Kittanning area garage.

The tractor-trailer trucker was not cited, state police said.

PennDOT spokeswoman Deborah Casadei said the crew was sealing cracks in the pavement with hot tar.

Three workers were knocked down but weren't seriously injured, state police said.

“At the time this happened the workers were stopped to reload tar,” she said.

“Some people don't think that PennDOT works (maintaining roads) at this time of the year, but that's wrong,” Casadei said. “As long as the weather holds, employees will be working.”

Casadei said there have been eight “work zone intrusions” in the district since July. The district includes Armstrong, Butler and other counties.

Two employees wound up with injuries that required time off from work, she said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

