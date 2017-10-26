2 newcomers challenge 3 seasoned Vandergrift council members for 4 seats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two newcomers have a chance to unseat three seasoned Vandergrift Council members on Nov. 7.

Two first-time candidates, Pete Basile and Casimer Maszgay, are running against three longtime council members Brian Carricato, Christine Wilson and Lenny Collini for four available seats.

Basile hopes to bring transparency to council and better inform residents of what's going on in the borough.

“I go to council meetings and I just sit there dumbfounded sometimes,” he said. “They talk almost like in code.”

Basile said he'd like to bring a fresh perspective to council and a new voice for residents. He said he's been attending neighborhood watch meetings and talking with residents about their hopes for the borough.

“In general, it's just people want change,” he said. “They want to see a better Vandergrift.” Maszgay has experience working with the borough as a police officer for nearly 40 years and as a part-time code enforcement officer.

He said he wants to serve on council to make sure taxes stay low and provide his law enforcement expertise.

Maszgay said he'd like to be part of what happens with Davis Field when Kiski Area School District starts using its new stadium next year.

“Once Kiski Area's gone, I don't know what's planned for (Davis Field),” he said. “I just hope to God we don't go do something like sell that off and somebody put (in) a little housing plan.”

Carricato and Wilson tout their connections with county and state officials to help bring grants to the borough for projects like road improvements.

Most recently, the borough partnered with the county to tear down blighted structures.

Council is also working to get money to have several streets paved next year.

“The big thing that I will say is that I don't personally take no for an answer,” Carricato said.

Carricato said his age, 38, also allows him to connect with younger and older generations alike.

“I really do believe in the town,” he said. “Everything can be improved.”

Wilson said she's working to get a $67 quarterly penalty taken off of residents' sewer bills. She said residents have been penalized for stormwater overflows, but officials have been working to reduce those by having people remove roof drains and separating sanitary and storm sewers.

Officials are just waiting for flow monitoring results to come back to make sure everything is flowing properly.

“(I'm) trying to eliminate that penalty or greatly reduce it,” she said.

Wilson brings the most experience of any candidate with about 30 years on council.

“I enjoy helping people,” she said. “I was born and raised in this town. I like to see the town progress.”

Calls made to Lenny Collini were not immediately returned.

Collini has served on council for eight years. He said before the primary election in May that he wants to continue to improve the parks and pool as well as clean up abandoned buildings and cars.

Collini also previously said he wants to pursue more grants and get the whole town involved in improvement projects.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.