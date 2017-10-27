Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Remove registration stickers to avoid out-of-state police stops, AAA recommends

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
Since Pennsylvania has stopped issuing vehicle registration stickers, the AAA suggests drivers remove outdated stickers to avoid getting pulled over by police out-of-state.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania drivers heading out-of-state for the holidays could face sticky situations thanks to their license plates.

Specifically, Pennsylvania drivers could find themselves pulled over by police in other states for having expired registration stickers — which aren't required anymore.

Pennsylvania stopped issuing license plate stickers to motorists renewing vehicle registrations at the end of 2016.

Although some law enforcement agencies in surrounding states have been informed, there remains the possibility of drivers with outdated stickers being pulled over, according to the AAA.

“One way to avoid the possible inconvenience of being pulled over by law enforcement is to remove the outdated sticker on your plate,” said Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central. “It can be a tough task, but we do offer some removal tips.”

The organization's tips for removing registration stickers:

• Apply heat with a heat gun or hair dryer, set on low.

• Use a razor blade, preferably plastic, to loosen a corner.

• Carefully run the razor blade beneath sticker as you peel.

• Use a wet sponge to remove some of the tough adhesive and continue to peel.

• Clean remaining residue with window cleaner, rubbing alcohol, or adhesive remover.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

