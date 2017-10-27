Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Indiana Township nursing home workers approve contract with new owner

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Employees of the Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Indiana Township on Friday ratified a five-year contract with the facility's new owner, Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services. The workers, members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, had staged an informational picket on Monday.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Employees of the Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Indiana Township on Friday ratified a five-year contract with the facility's new owner, Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services. The workers, members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, had staged an informational picket on Monday.

Updated 53 minutes ago

Union employees of an Indiana Township nursing home on Friday unanimously approved a five-year contract with the facility's new owner.

The workers, members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, had staged an informational picket Monday outside of the Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center on Saxonburg Boulevard.

Formerly owned by Consulate Health Care, Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services completed its purchase of the facility in mid-September. The previous contract between the union and Consulate was nullified.

A representative of the nursing home refused to comment Friday.

According to the union, the new agreement includes annual raises, overtime protections, affordable health insurance and staff training and education opportunities for the facility's 70 nursing, housekeeping and laundry workers.

It began Friday and will run until Sept. 1, 2022.

“We're very pleased with this new contract, and the stability it will bring to both us and our residents,” said Rachelle Brown, a licensed practical nurse at the facility. “We've seen too many of our co-workers leave in the last few months because of the uncertainty the sale brought, and the threat of wage and benefit cuts in these negotiations.

“We're confident that this contract will be able to bring in new staff and provide our residents the high quality care they deserve.”

The union said that during negotiations, the company had sought concessions including wage cuts, elimination of daily overtime pay, and abandoning the union's training and education fund.

None of those proposals were included in the final agreement, according to the union.

Instead, workers will:

• Receive 30-cent annual wage increases with an additional 20-cent increase upon ratification of the agreement.

• Earn overtime pay for time worked over eight hours in a day, and 80 hours in a pay period.

• Maintain shift differentials — extra pay that workers get for working nighttime shifts — for all current employees; new hires will not receive this benefit.

• Participate in the union's training and education fund, beginning in 2019.

Comprehensive Healthcare had also bought a Consulate facility in North Strabane in Washington County. They are expected to vote Nov. 1 on a new contract.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.