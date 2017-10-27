Police raid New Kensington house where they say 'meth' was being made

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police say two people arrested in a New Kensington neighborhood Friday were operating a small-scale meth lab.

Armed with a search warrant, Arnold and New Kensington police were joined by state attorney general agents and state troopers in raiding the house at 1216 Kenneth Ave. shortly after 5 p.m.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were to be arraigned at night court. Their names were not immediately available.

Next-door neighbor Nicole Williamson said the pair lived there, but never did anything to raise suspicion.

Arnold Officer Wesley Biricocchi said the pair used a “one-pot meth lab” to make methamphetamine in a plastic, 2-liter bottle.

He said the small-scale lab was near a day-care center and an elementary school.

Biricocchi said the suspects will face a number of charges, among them drug possession, having drug paraphernalia, and possessing meth ingredients.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the one-pot method, sometimes called “shake and bake,” mixes household chemicals, ammonia gas and legal antihistamine medications like pseudoephedrine.

“The one-pot method gives off heat during the chemical reaction and therefore is a fire risk,” said Trooper Cpl. Dennis D. Ulery in Arnold.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, meth is a highly addictive stimulant that attacks the central nervous system.

The DEA said people who smoke or inject it “report a brief, intense sensation, or rush. Swallowing or snorting produces a long-lasting high instead of a rush, which can continue for as long as half a day.

