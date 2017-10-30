Brackenridge man to serve 30 to 60 years for stabbing his neighbor to death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Brackenridge man will spend 30 to 60 years in prison for the stabbing death of his neighbor last year.

Justin Elliott Bartlett, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of Linda McGinnis, 63, on Dec. 29 in her Brackenridge residence.

Bartlett signed a statement admitting to breaking into the woman's Ninth Avenue house, taking a steak knife and killing McGinnis before stealing her car and fleeing to West Virginia.

In a subdued voice, Bartlett, who told police he called McGinnis “grandma,” pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and burglary. He didn't make a statement when Judge Edward J. Borkowski gave him the opportunity.

McGinnis' mother said the quiet, friendly Linda liked to read, swim and take care of her beloved dog, Mandy. She had been retired only about a year when she was murdered.

“Now, I only have her ashes and memories,” said Audrey McGinnis, who read a statement directed at Bartlett. “I will hate you until the day I die.”

