Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge man to serve 30 to 60 years for stabbing his neighbor to death

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 1:09 p.m.
Justin Elliott Bartlett
Courtesty of WDTV, Fairmont, W.Va.
Justin Elliott Bartlett
Linda McGinnis and her dog, Mandy
Courtesy of the McGinnis Family
Linda McGinnis and her dog, Mandy

A Brackenridge man will spend 30 to 60 years in prison for the stabbing death of his neighbor last year.

Justin Elliott Bartlett, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of Linda McGinnis, 63, on Dec. 29 in her Brackenridge residence.

Bartlett signed a statement admitting to breaking into the woman's Ninth Avenue house, taking a steak knife and killing McGinnis before stealing her car and fleeing to West Virginia.

In a subdued voice, Bartlett, who told police he called McGinnis “grandma,” pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and burglary. He didn't make a statement when Judge Edward J. Borkowski gave him the opportunity.

McGinnis' mother said the quiet, friendly Linda liked to read, swim and take care of her beloved dog, Mandy. She had been retired only about a year when she was murdered.

“Now, I only have her ashes and memories,” said Audrey McGinnis, who read a statement directed at Bartlett. “I will hate you until the day I die.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

