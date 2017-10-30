Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Vandergrift man caught stealing wallet from judge's office to pay fines

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Steven Rago, 31, of 116 Custer Ave. in Vandergrift.
A Vandergrift man stole a wallet at the district judge's office in Allegheny Township and then paid his court fines with the cash inside, according to police.

Allegheny Township Patrolman Kerry Myers was dispatched to the office of District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec on Thursday in response to a report that a man, later identified as 31-year old Steven Rago of 116 Custer Ave, had taken a wallet belonging to another person left near the payment window.

Myers' affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of Rago states that security cameras show the wallet left at the counter by its owner and then taken by “a white male, known to (Myers) as Steve Rago.”

According to Myers the video clearly shows Rago “sliding the wallet with his left hand over to him. Rago then puts the wallet in his front pocket of his sweatshirt, while looking around. Rago then enters the public bathroom several times, pays on a fine with cash, and then exits the magistrates office.”

Allegheny Township Police Chief John Fontaine said Rago's actions were particularly blatant.

“It was pretty brazen that this happened the way it did. Magistrates offices are all on camera - it was pretty brazen of him to try to get away with it,” he said.

Myers called Rago, who allegedly admitted to having the wallet and promising to return it to the magistrate's office. However, when Rago returned the wallet, $100 was apparently still missing. Rago said he would return to his apartment to get the rest of the cash and did so, according to Fontaine.

“He paid it all back and they were able to recover the ID cards,” Fontaine said.

Fontaine said that Rago was out of custody on a $2,500 monetary bond for two previous charges of simple assault. His bail was rescinded by Yakopec following the theft and Rago was transported to Westmoreland County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing before Yakopec on the simple assault charges, scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.

A preliminary hearing for the misdemeanor charge of theft of property lost, mislaid, or delivered is scheduled for Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m., also before Yakopec.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

