Vandergrift man charged in beating death of Venango County woman

Police say a Vandergrift man participated in the beating death of a woman in Venango County last week, then sparked a brush fire when he and an accomplice tried to burn the victim's body to hide their crime.

Franklin police charged Richard Andre Kennedy, 28, of Lowell Street with the murder of 25-year-old Tausha Lee Baker on Friday. Police also charged Amanda Lynn Cypher, 32, of Dale Avenue, Franklin.

Franklin police said Baker had been “brutally beaten” early Friday at a residence in the city, where other residents reported finding blood and blood-soaked clothes.

Court documents and a Franklin police press release gave no motive for the killing.

The incident came to light Friday afternoon, when firemen responding to reports of a brush fire outside of Franklin found human remains in the fire. Those remains later were identified as Baker, police said.

About an hour earlier, according to court documents, Franklin police were summoned to a city residence when a man who lives there reported finding blood and that Baker was missing.

The man told police he heard screaming around 6:30 in the morning. When he eventually went downstairs, he saw “red fluid” in the living room, kitchen and laundry area.

Police say they found blood on a living room wall and in the kitchen. Clothing found in the same area had a red fluid on it, court records state. There were red stains on the back wall of the laundry room and near the hot water tank.

Other residents of the home said they found clothes in the washing machine soaking in red-tinted water. At least one of those residents also told police that Kennedy and Cypher were in the home Thursday evening and still were there Friday morning.

According to police, the man told them Kennedy stopped him and told him to go back to his room Friday morning “because this is not pretty.”

The man stayed upstairs until he saw Cypher drive away in a maroon SUV. He told police he then went to where Kennedy had kept him from, where he saw “numerous areas of what appeared to be red fluid.” He also saw a dark blue hoody on the floor, similar to one he saw Kennedy wearing earlier, saturated in what appeared to be a red fluid.

Witnesses driving on Waterworks Road outside of Franklin reported seeing a black man and a white woman standing on the side of the road near a maroon SUV, with the hatch open, shortly before the fire was reported. Kennedy is black and Cypher is white.

Police also interviewed a woman who told them that Kennedy and Cypher appeared at her residence Friday afternoon. They washed their hands and took off numerous pieces of clothing, and she gave them slippers and a change of clothes.

The woman said Kennedy had been in her bedroom, where, after they left, she found a ceiling tile had been disturbed. A Franklin police officer found a pair of shoes hidden in the ceiling.

Kennedy and Cypher are both charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. They were being held without bond in the Venango County Jail.

They are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before District Judge Andrew F. Fish.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.