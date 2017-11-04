State House bill would ban electricity profits for local governments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

How borough-owned electric rates stack up against investor-owned utility rates. All rates are per kilowatt hour and include distribution and other fees.

Zelienople: transferred $1.8 million to its $3 million general fund. Without the transfer, Zelienople's real estate tax could go from 5.31 mills to about 48 mills.

Tarentum: transferred $500,000 to its general fund. Without the transfer, Tarentum's real estate tax could go from 5.48 mills to about 9 mills.

Grove City: transferred $1.4 million from its electric fund to its $4.2 million general fund. Without the transfer, Grove City's real estate tax could go from 4 mills to about 32 mills.

What the real estate tax impact would be in some communities if they could not use money from their electric companies to balance their 2017 budgets:

Western Pennsylvania boroughs that have their own public power distribution companies include:

Tarentum Councilwoman Carrie Fox isn't totally against a proposed state law that would stop municipalities like her own from using money from electricity sales to balance their budgets.

She just doesn't think it's fair.

“If this bill passes, it would be a huge blow for Tarentum,” said Fox, co-chair of the borough's electric committee. “I don't know what we would do.”

Tarentum, like dozens of other communities across the state, formed its own power company and charges customers for power distribution within the borough.

Some use the money they make from selling electricity to balance their municipal budgets each year.

But a bill sponsored by state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-New Beaver, would eliminate what are known as PILOT transfers — taking money from the electricity sales and transferring it to a town's general fund budget. PILOT stands for “payment in lieu of taxes.”

It would also make those municipally-owned companies adhere to similar rules and regulations as power companies under the oversight of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission — like West Penn Power and Duquesne Light.

There are 35 municipalities in Pennsylvania that own and operate their own power distribution companies. Not all of them make a PILOT transfer. Tarentum does.

The resulting fallout from the bill could include a huge tax increase in order to recoup the potential loss Tarentum would incur. Fox said the borough relied on a $500,000 transfer to help balance its 2017 budget.

“We depend on (this),” she said. “I really don't know where we'd make up that money.”

Bernstine said the legislation is a way to stop public power municipalities from taking advantage of their residents.

In Ellwood City, for example, electric customers have seen their monthly bills increase as much as 200 percent without an increase in consumer consumption, Bernstine claims. Ellwood City is in Bernstine's legislative district.

“With no oversight ... some of these municipal electric companies are raising and lowering these rates in order to fund their egregious spending,” Bernstine said. “If they think that they want to go out and buy a brand new salt truck, they'll jack up the rates one month, they'll pay for the salt truck, and then they'll move them back down.”

“We've got people with $450 electric bills in apartments right here in Ellwood City.”

Fox says that sort of thing isn't happening in Tarentum. The borough hasn't raised its 11.34 cent per kilowatt hour electric rate since April 2008, though it did increase its monthly connection fee from $5 to $10 earlier this year.

“If there are some municipalities that are doing things wrong against their people, I can see why he's pushing,” Fox said. “But why hurt the municipalities that are doing the right thing?”

Connie MacDonald, Ellwood City council president, said what Bernstine is claiming about rate fluctuation in his borough is not true.

The only way an electric bill can fluctuate by 100 percent is through an increase in consumption or because a customer didn't pay a prior bill, MacDonald said.

“It's mathematically impossible,” he said.

He said he is unaware of people with $450 electric bills in the borough and, if he was told who those residents are, he could look into it.

“That is an usual bill,” he said. “But, at the same time, I know of one home in Ellwood that was being heated with electric heaters on three floors. If that happens, they're using a lot of power.”

Trade group, boroughs are opposed

The Pennsylvania Municipal Electric Association (PEMA), a trade group that represents the state's public power municipalities, says the bill is a “totally unnecessary piece of legislation.”

“We believe that it proposes to regulate and fix problems that really don't exist,” said David Woglom, the association's part-time executive director.

Woglom said the PILOT transfer is beneficial because it allows boroughs with public power distribution companies to keep their real estate taxes low. If it's eliminated, those taxes would have to be increased.

“That gap is going to be made up, most likely, from a combination of a significant increase in real estate taxes and/or layoffs, including, perhaps, police departments, which would be the greatest concern,” Woglom said.

Grove City in Mercer County is another municipality with its own power distribution company. Borough Manager and PEMA President Vance Oakes said there are a lot of senior citizens on fixed incomes living there, and the transfer is a better option for them than a tax increase.

“They can choose … to heat their home with natural gas in lieu of electric heat … to reduce their electric bill,” Oakes said.

Without the PILOT transfer, Oakes said, Grove City's real estate tax could go from 4 mills to about 32 mills.

“If we had a 32-mill property tax, there's nothing they could do to avoid that taxation,” he said.

Bernstine said municipalities worried about raising taxes to compensate for the PILOT loss need to learn to better manage their money.

“I think, if that's the case, those municipalities have a spending problem and they need to get their spending in check,” he said.

Woglom and Oakes said the state shouldn't have a say in how public power distribution systems operate. They said, if there is a problem with a particular borough owned power company, it should be addressed by that borough council.

“While there may be some merit to following some of the PUC regulations, I think that our boroughs answer to an even higher form of government in that these local elected borough council people have to answer to their neighbors,” Oakes said. “I don't know why we would need to have the heavy hand of state government intervening in something that is a local issue.”

Bernstine said only two groups have opposed his bill: PEMA and the Pennsylvania Boroughs Association.

He said he has approached the groups with the option of only including Ellwood City in the bill, but they weren't open to that.

“They ... said absolutely not — an attack on one is an attack on us all,” Bernstine said.

Chambersburg is the only public power distribution municipality exempt from the legislation. Bernstine said that is because it produces its own electricity while the other 34 municipalities buy electricity from outside producers. Tarentum buys its electricity from Talen Energy.

Oakes said Chambersburg didn't “request any special treatment” and it stands with the other public power boroughs in opposing the bill.

“Our position is there should be only one set of rules governing all 35 boroughs,” he said.

Despite some opposition, the bill has major backing.

There are more than 80 co-sponsors in the state House, Bernstine said, and several groups, including Americans for Prosperity and the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project also have shown support.

A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Harrisburg. Bernstine thinks it will definitely make it to the Senate.

“I think this will pass through with flying colors,” he said. “This is just good, common sense legislation.”

Fox said Tarentum will continue to stand behind PEMA.

“All we can do is keep pushing to support it not passing,” she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.