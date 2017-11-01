Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

'Extraordinary' ER nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital wins second 'Caring' award

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
Gwen Oliver-Talkish, an emergency room nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, will be honored Saturday with a Cameos of Caring Award, which recognizes exceptional nurses throughout the region.
Gwen Oliver-Talkish, an emergency room nurse at Alle­gheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, is an extraordinary nurse “with a heart bigger than life.”

“She is always thinking and caring for others on and off the job,” her colleague Kathy McPherson said in a written statement. “She is never without a mission and invariably with a smile. Her ambition is to assist and highlight others.”

For those reasons, McPherson nominated Oliver-Talkish for a Cameos of Caring award, which recognizes exceptional nurses.

“I'm very honored,” Oliver-Talkish said.

The Cameos of Caring awards and program were established by the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1999. The awards acknowledge nurses from hospitals throughout the region, not just UPMC facilities.

Oliver-Talkish is receiving a Cameos of Caring general nursing award — nurses who win those awards are nominated by their peers and then selected by their hospital. There is one winner per hospital.

Amy Ashbridge, a spokeswoman for the Pitt School of Nursing, said general nursing awards are given to nurses who demonstrate the best and most innovative nursing practices.

Oliver-Talkish, 60, of Penn Hills has been a nurse for 30 years. She received her associate's degree in nursing from Westmoreland County Community College in 1987 and has been at Allegheny Valley Hospital since January 2016.

She is passionate about teaching and has been working with Lost Dreams Awakening, a New Kensington-based nonprofit that helps those in long-term recovery, to get their staffers CPR certified.

Oliver-Talkish's continued work with Lost Dreams Awakening was inspired by a man who overdosed on heroin. She treated and monitored him until he was stable, then connected him with the organization after he left the hospital.

“Gwen's colleagues nominated her because of her willingness to go above and beyond to connect patients with community resources, and to make sure that he received the ongoing connections and care that he would need after discharge,” Ashbridge said. “She's active in mentoring new nurses and is active in community organizations.”

This is the second Cameos of Caring award Oliver-Talkish has won. She received her first while working at UPMC Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh in 2013.

It is, however, the first time she will be celebrating the accomplishment with Marjorie Montanari, the former dean of WCCC's nursing program. Montanari will be one of Oliver-Talkish's guests at the awards ceremony Saturday.

“I think it's wonderful,” Montanari, 88, of Lower Burrell said of the award. “I think she well deserves it.”

Oliver-Talkish invited Montanari because Montanari went above and beyond for her while she was in school.

When her van broke down, Oliver-Talkish said Montanari and Montanari's son, Doug, drove her to and from school, and because of that she was able to graduate on time.

The Tribune-Review wrote about how the two were reunited in honor of Nurse's Week in May.

“She was just so instrumental in my life, and she planted a seed and she saw that seed took root by her making sure I got through my education to graduate as a nurse,” Oliver-Talkish said. “Oftentimes, nurses are not rewarded for what we do. She's getting up in age, and I just wanted her to celebrate.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

