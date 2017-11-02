Saxonburg area library kicks off effort to raise $1 million to secure its future

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

South Butler Community Library in Saxonburg hopes to raise big bucks with a six-month fundraising campaign.

The “Securing the Future” Endowment Campaign kicked off this week with a goal of raising $1 million.

The library's board of trustees already has donated $200,000 to the fund.

A volunteer team will canvass almost 100 area businesses, seeking contributions to meet the remaining goal of $800,000.

Money raised will be used to secure the future of the library, which has seen a substantial increase in circulation, noted Michelle Lesniak, library director.

Circulation at the library has increased from 1,500 items in 1977, when the library opened, to close to 60,000 last year.

Data on library visits reflects a 412 percent increase over 25 years. There were 31,200 visitors in 1992, and the number swelled to approach 130,000 visitors last year.

Founded 40 years ago, the library operates with zero debt and maintains a balanced budget, said Kathy Allen, library cofounder and endowment volunteer.

“We want security with this endowment,” Allen said. “The library continues to have a bright and secure future. But this is personally important to me because when something is created you want it to be secure.”

Donated funds will be invested for the long term, according to Lesniak.

“Government funding is uncertain during these times,” she said. Lesniak noted that in the past, the library has waited months for government funds to be distributed.

The library's annual operating budget of $155,000 is 50 percent funded with federal and state funds.

About 15 dedicated volunteers serve as “friends of the library,” organizing past fundraisers that have included mystery dinners, used book sales, an annual cookie walk, general donations and raffles, Lesniak said.

Endowment campaign dates run from November to April, with all pledges payable through December 2020.

Allen was instrumental in bringing a brick-and-mortar library to quaint Saxonburg when the weekly bookmobile service “quit coming” around, due to government cutbacks, she said.

The library opened in 1977, serving six municipalities: Penn, Buffalo, Winfield, Jefferson and Clinton townships and Saxonburg.

“We have experienced amazing growth over the years,” Lesniak said.

The original 900-square-foot salt box building on Main Street is long gone. It was razed to make way for a bank, and the current library occupies a larger building offering free Wi-Fi, a 3-D printer, public computers and more.

Offering a wide range of programming, e-resources and dedicated spaces for youths, the library operates a thriving summer children's reading program, attended by more than 300 youths last year.

A program on virtual reality programming drew more than 250 people, and leaders strive to provide innovative programming.

Monthly ongoing programs include teen movie nights, adult book clubs and a Jane Austen movie club.

Weekly programs include morning story times for toddlers and preschoolers, after school STEM (science, technology engineering and math) programs, teen maker space gatherings, RPG (role playing games) club and mahjong players.

“We try to be that learning place,” Lesniak said. “Younger people are using the library but in a different way.

“And studies show that millennials and young adults actually love to have actual books, and we offer a lot more than we did in 1977 — like DVD and audio book rentals.”

Honorary endowment campaign chairman Carl Johnson, cofounder of Saxonburg based II-VI Inc., flew in from Texas to address the crowd, referencing Saxonburg's charm and history.

“We have deep roots in Saxonburg, and I am pleased to serve,” he said.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.