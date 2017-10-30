New Kensington pair accused of making 'meth' in their Kenneth Avenue house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two New Kensington residents are accused of making the illegal drug methamphetamine in two small-scale labs set up in their house along Kenneth Avenue.

Jason Wood, 46, and Kristen Ann Hatbob, 35, are facing numerous charges after their house was raided Friday evening.

Wood and Hatbob are accused of operating “single pot” labs in the basement and third floor of the house in the 1200 block of Kenneth Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Hatbob allowed Wood to live with her in the house and she knew about the “meth” operation.

They are charged with three drug felonies: operating a meth lab; making meth; and having meth ingredients with the intent of making it . They are also face lesser, related charges.

Wood and Hatbob remained in the Westmoreland County Prison on Monday in lieu of $100,000 bond each pending a preliminary hearing next month.

Arrest papers list the items the pair allegedly used in manufacturing methamphetamine in the house, as well as a security system.

Members of a state police clandestine lab emergency team checked the house Friday and supervised the safe removal of the drugs and chemicals.

The charges were filed by an agent of the state Attorney General's Office and police from Arnold and New Kensington.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.