Freeport residents split on $11.6 million sewage treatment plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The plan is available at the borough building, 414 Market St., and on the borough's website: www.freeportpa.com .

Freeport residents have until Friday to submit their questions and comments in writing to be submitted with the borough's sewage treatment plan.

Freeport residents appear to be split on the borough's choice to move forward with proposed plans to build an $11.6 million sewage treatment plant.

About 20 people attended a special meeting held by council Monday to get public input on the proposal, which has to be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection by the beginning of December.

Some residents voiced concerns about potential bill increases, noise during construction and odor from the plant while others applauded the council for taking its time to consider the best option for the project.

Borough Engineer Bryan Churilla said the borough is required to make these changes because the current system isn't capturing the required 85 percent of sewage flows. The borough is about 10 percent short of that requirement at 75 percent.

The borough's sanitary and storm sewers are combined and become overwhelmed during storms.

Resident Erin Pellegrini voiced her concerns to council about when and how much rates will increase. She's also concerned about truck traffic and her children's safety once construction starts.

“I'm concerned because we live in a sweet little area, and it's quiet,” she said.

Churilla said it would be a “necessary evil” to have truck traffic and noise during construction, but the borough would have full control over what routes trucks take and the hours they are allowed to work.

He said the contractor is typically responsible for any damage to the streets that may occur.

Churilla said residents' sewer bills could go up before the work is finished — which is estimated to happen in 2024 — but residents would likely see the biggest increase once the borough begins paying back the $11.6 million when it's built.

The borough has been trying to stay ahead of the game by implementing a surcharge several years ago in order to get some extra money in the bank.

The surcharge started at $5 and has increased to $13 a month. The borough also increased its sewage rates last year.

Resident Fred Walker encouraged council to seek grant funding to help cover the cost.

“I know eventually we're all going to have to deal with this,” he said.

He said between taxes for the borough and the school district, the money is starting to add up.

“It's getting to be overwhelming,” he said.

Churilla said the borough will seek grants and low-interest loans from Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) to pay for the project.

Churilla said the average sewage bill for a Freeport resident is around $55.

He said based on preliminary estimates from PennVEST, the affordable increase for Freeport residents would be to increase the average monthly payment to $58.

He said PennVEST would be required to help the borough secure more money if it can't get the monthly bill down to that average increase.

Council tried to reassure residents that this isn't the final step in the process.

The DEP will review this plan for about six months and then come back to the borough with any comments and recommendations.

“Don't get hung up on what we feel is the best,” said Councilman Sean McCalmont. “It's not in stone right now.”

McCalmont said council chose to go with building a new plant instead of tying in with a neighboring sewage authority because members believe it would be the best long-term option, even though it may be a bigger up-front cost.

Mayor James Swartz and borough Treasurer Rich Hill voiced opposition to council's decision to go with building a new plant instead of tying into the Upper Allegheny Joint Sanitary Authority in Harrison.

Hill said he was quoted a lower number for the cost of tying into that system than what was submitted to the engineer for the plans. He and Swartz said they want the engineer to sit down with representatives from the UAJSA to clarify the numbers.

Churilla said he would have to be directed by council for that meeting to happen and it could delay submitting the plans.

“There are deadlines that have been placed,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.