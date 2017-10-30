West Deer police, Cub Scouts team up for annual toy drive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Deer police are teaming up with Cub Scouts for the department's 21st annual “Toys for Children” drive.

The program is for children ages 1-to-14 of low-income households in the Deer Lakes School District, which also includes East Deer and Frazer.

Cub Scouts with Pack 965 will be drop off bags Nov. 18 at residences throughout the township soliciting new toys. They will return to collect them on Dec. 2.

Toys can also be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at the township police department at 109 East Union Road. The deadline for dropping off toys is Dec. 12.

Any resident or business wishing to make a monetary donation can do so by making checks payable to the West Deer Toys for Children Christmas Fund, 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, 15024.

Registration for those in need of gifts will start on Nov. 6. For information, call the police department between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 724-265-1100, ext. 301 or 302.

