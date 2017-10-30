Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer police, Cub Scouts team up for annual toy drive

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 2:45 p.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

West Deer police are teaming up with Cub Scouts for the department's 21st annual “Toys for Children” drive.

The program is for children ages 1-to-14 of low-income households in the Deer Lakes School District, which also includes East Deer and Frazer.

Cub Scouts with Pack 965 will be drop off bags Nov. 18 at residences throughout the township soliciting new toys. They will return to collect them on Dec. 2.

Toys can also be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays at the township police department at 109 East Union Road. The deadline for dropping off toys is Dec. 12.

Any resident or business wishing to make a monetary donation can do so by making checks payable to the West Deer Toys for Children Christmas Fund, 109 East Union Road, Cheswick, 15024.

Registration for those in need of gifts will start on Nov. 6. For information, call the police department between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 724-265-1100, ext. 301 or 302.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.