Valley News Dispatch

Fawn supervisors budget to keep police force and pave Donnellville Road

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 10:54 p.m.

Fawn police won't be going anywhere — at least that's what was decided Tuesday during a preliminary budget meeting.

Supervisors agreed to budget about $187,000 to keep the three-member police force going.

That number includes getting two new laptops for the police cars, a new Taser and a dashboard camera and setting aside $10,000 to put toward a new police car next year.

“That's one of our big budget items,” supervisors Chairman Dave Montanari said.

The total township budget for 2018 hasn't been determined. This year's budget was $1.4 million with no tax increase.

The move to keep the police department comes after supervisors briefly entertained the idea of disbanding it in favor of relying on state police.

The idea stemmed from a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf to make communities without their own police force pay the state if they want to depend solely on the state police for coverage.

The township already uses the state police to fill in about 80 hours a week when local officers are not on duty.

Montanari said there had “never been any intention of disbanding.”

The police department has one full-time officer, Chief Tim Mayberry, and one part-time officer. They are looking to fill the second part-time officer position.

Montanari said the department responds to about eight calls a week.

Money set aside for comprehensive plan

Supervisors also agreed to budget $50,000 to hire an outside company to help update the township's comprehensive plan, which is outdated by about 20 years.

“I really think we need some professional help,” said Supervisor Rick Smith, who is on the planning commission.

A comprehensive plan is supposed to be updated every 10 years, but Fawn's hasn't been touched since 1994.

Municipal comprehensive plans cover a broad range of topics, from land use and development objectives to energy conservation and historic preservation.

Local zoning ordinances usually tie in with the plans. Montanari said the township struggles to enforce its current ordinances.

He said some residents have put signs outside their homes pushing to abolish the zoning rules to keep the township rural, but that may not be the answer. If there are no zoning rules, property owners could essentially do whatever they want with their properties.

Officials hope for resurfacing project

Supervisors also set a preliminary budget of $308,000 to resurface Donnellville Road. That number could change if it turns out they can't afford to pave the whole road.

Montanari praised the supervisors for being in good financial standing.

“This is the first time in the history of Fawn that we can report we are not distressed,” Montanari said. “This is the fruits of our labor.”

This was the first budget workshop of the year. Supervisors will revisit the proposed budget during their meeting Nov. 14 to make any adjustments.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

