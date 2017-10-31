Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Traffic pattern change on Route 422 in Armstrong County this week

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Road construction zone.
Cindy Shegan Keeley | Trib Total Media
Road construction zone.



Starting 7 a.m. Saturday, PennDOT contractors will work on Route 422 as part of the Wray Plan Road Project in Kittanning and Manor townships, Armstrong County.

Intermittent daytime traffic stoppages and nighttime single-lane restrictions will continue throughout the project area. The 10-foot lane restriction continues in both directions.

Lasher Road will be closed and traffic detoured along with a new temporary Wray Road entrance.

This $9.9 million safety improvement project is being constructed by Independence Excavating Inc., and is expected to be completed in late fall 2018.

The project's main task is shifting traffic from old Route 422 to the new Route 422 roadway.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

