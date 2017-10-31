Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Grandview Upper Elementary School holds Halloween parade through Tarentum

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
Students participate in Grandview Upper Elementary School's annual Halloween parade in Tarentum. Oct. 31, 2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Students wave to their parents as they march in Grandview Upper Elementary's annual Halloween parade through Tarentum. Oct. 31, 2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Students wave to their parents as they march in Grandview Upper Elementary's annual Halloween parade through Tarentum. Oct. 31, 2017
Students from Grandview Upper Elementary School march in the annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31, 2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Students from Grandview Upper Elementary School march in the annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31, 2017
Students from Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum march in the annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31, 2017.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Students from Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum march in the annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31, 2017.
Students, parents and teachers from Grandview Upper Elementary School fill Lock Street in Tarentum during their annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31, 2017.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Students, parents and teachers from Grandview Upper Elementary School fill Lock Street in Tarentum during their annual Halloween parade on Oct. 31, 2017.

Early Tuesday morning, in the midst of Tarentum's daily commute, a pair of dinosaurs chased a clown to the top of Lock Street.

Since the dinosaurs were actually students in costume, the clown was in no real danger.

Grandview Upper Elementary School held its annual Halloween parade Tuesday, when students and teachers filled the streets of the borough in a wide variety of costumes.

Costumed kids walked from Ninth Avenue to Corbet Street, down Corbet Street to Sixth Avenue and then up the hill on Lock Street back to the school.

The Highlands High School Band participated.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

