Lower Burrell stormwater committee to hold first meeting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell's Stormwater Group Committee will hold its first meeting this month.

The Stormwater Group Committee, according to Mayor Richard Callender, was created as the city works to maintain compliance with state's rules requiring separate storm and sanitary sewer systems, also referred to as MS4.

The committee will meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at city hall, starting Nov. 9.

The MS4 program is designed to keep waterways across the state clean and usable by keeping debris from flowing into fresh water, according to state officials.

Recent changes in the state's rules, such as mandatory annual reporting, mean that more oversight is required than in the past, Callender said in September when the group began taking applications for members.

The committee, envisioned to have about 10 members, won't focus on enforcement of the state's stormwater rules, but instead will work to educate community members on how they can help the city comply with regulations. This includes steps such as keeping grass clippings out of storm sewers, according to Callender.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.