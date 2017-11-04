Buffalo Township candidates tout transportation, transparency, business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two supervisor seats in Buffalo Township, where the rural character sometimes is challenged by the growing Route 356 corridor.

All three candidates have different views about what they consider to be the most pressing township issues.

Matthew Sweeny, 47, who has been a supervisor for six years, said one of the more important issues for the township is to complete a PennDOT study on traffic and widening of Route 356.

“We have to continue to work with PennDOT and work with our road crew to maintain and improve township roads,” he said.

Michael Oehling Jr., 25, a manager for Goodwill Industries in Harrison, would like to see more transparency in local government and would like to begin with streaming township meetings online.

“It will give our residents a chance to be informed and participate more in our local government,” said Oehling, who is making his third run for supervisor.

Oehling is serving probation related to a resisting arrest charge in 2015 and a drunken driving arrest in 2016, according to information from Butler County Court.

Oehling declined to comment on his legal history.

A check of the other candidates' court records showed no results.

Ron Zampogna, 42, a first-term supervisor, said he doesn't see “many challenges to deal with in the upcoming years.

“We're strong, and we have a good group of people for the township,” said Zampogna, a contractor and commercial developer in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

He said police presence is important “moving forward, and we're going to keep up with that.”

Other issues Sweeny is concerned about include keeping taxes low by continuing prudent spending.

“We've been able to maintain a balanced budget, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

While Sweeny wants the township to be budget-conscious, he still wants to maintain its police department.

Oehling would like to establish a chamber of commerce. Such an organization would help businesses to bring forward ideas, he said, and this could help the township's commercial areas.

Zampogna complimented the township's road crew and said the township should “keep putting money into the roads on an annual basis.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.