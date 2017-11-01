Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison seeking Tree Committee members, Planning Commission alternates

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Harrison is looking for people to join two of its committees.

The township will be accepting applications for Planning Commission alternates and Tree Committee members through Dec. 1.

The Planning Commission is made up of five members. It is seeking two alternates to fill in when members are not present. The Planning Commission meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. and deals with zoning issues, executive secretary Faith Payne said.

The Tree Committee is looking for at least two more members, but there is no limit, Chair Thomas Cajka said.

“The more the better,” he said.

Applications can be found here .

For more information visit http://harrisontwp.com/.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

