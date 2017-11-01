Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Enviornmental protection award applications sought

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Online applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Governor's Awards for Environmental Excellence, which honors individuals and organizations whose efforts have improved air, land, and water quality in Pennsylvania.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 8, 2018, according to a press release issued Wednesday. Eligible projects, which are evaluated on seven criteria including degree of environmental protection, climate change, sustainability, partnership, economic impact, innovation, and environmental education and outreach, must have been completed before Wednesday, the release said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection oversees the application and award selection process, the release said.

“The commonwealth would be a different place if not for the great work of many Pennsylvanians who tackle the full range of environmental challenges, from local creek cleanups to citywide sustainability,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in prepared remarks. “It's a pleasure to shine a light on their work with the Governor's Awards for Environmental Excellence.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

