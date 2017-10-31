New Ken man arrested after East Deer police said he tried to run from traffic stop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing from East Deer police during a traffic stop.

East Deer Patrolman Joseph T. Naviglia III said Scott Knapp, 51, was arrested after he led Naviglia on a short chase, on foot, down Freeport Road.

Naviglia said he pulled Knapp over in the 700 block of Freeport Road for an expired inspection sticker on his Ford Taurus, but found out Knapp had a warrant out for his arrest in Westmoreland County for retail theft.

“He decided to take off running,” Naviglia said.

Naviglia said the foot chase lasted less than a minute. He was assisted by a passerby who saw what was happening but didn't have that person's name.

The incident happened about 6 p.m.

Knapp was transported to New Kensington Police Department to be detained until he could be transported to the Westmoreland County jail.

Naviglia said he expects Knapp to be charged with fleeing and alluding police.

“He put himself and myself in danger,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.