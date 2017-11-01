Leaf collection begins Monday in West Deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morrow Refuse will be collecting leaves based on residents' garbage collection schedule:

Leaf collection is scheduled to begin Monday in West Deer, and will run into early December.

Morrow Refuse will pick up leaves one-time, curbside, according to residents' garbage pickup schedule.

Leaves must be in biodegradable paper leaf composting bags and placed in front of homes by 6 a.m. on the assigned day.

West Deer sells biodegradable leaf bags for $3 for a five-pack, or they can be bought at stores.

Leaves can also be deposited on top of the hill behind the township building, 109 East Union Road. They can be dropped off at any time, but must be in biodegradable leaf bags.

For information, call Morrow Refuse at 724-265-2491 or the township at 724-265-3680.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.