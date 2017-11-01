Harrison, New Kensington bars face liquor violations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Managers of a club in New Kensington and an bar in Harrison are accused of violating state liquor laws.

The Spartaco Sporting Club of New Kensington is accused of selling alcohol to nonmembers on June 3, according to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Wednesday.

Club managers also are accused of failing to maintain “complete and truthful records.”

In July, five club officers and four employees were charged with having 19 illegal gambling machines inside the club. The cases still are in court.

Also, managers of the Do Drop Inn in Harrison were accused of selling alcohol after the business' liquor license expired, failing to pay about $72 in beverage tax to Allegheny County, and not filing required monthly alcoholic beverage tax forms.

The inn also was cited for not complying with alcohol management certification rules.

The inn's restaurant liquor license expired on May 31 but drinks were allegedly served there without the license being renewed or validated.

According to the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, all of the charges were referred to a administrative law judge.

The citations were issued Oct. 25 but not made public until Wednesday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.