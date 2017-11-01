Property taxes unchanged, water cost up in proposed Springdale 2018 budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Springdale budget is available for public review at the borough building, 325 School St., for the next 10 days. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Property taxes would not increase under Springdale's proposed 2018 budget, but residents could be paying more for water.

The borough's 2018 spending plan totals about $2.34 million. That's about 1.3 percent more than the $2.31 million for this year.

The borough property tax rate would remain unchanged at 7.75 mills.

Borough property owners had incurred a 15 percent increase in property taxes this year. The rate had been increased from 6.75 mills to the current 7.75 mills.

For a home at the median assessed value of $84,000, the borough property tax is $651.

The borough also collects a 0.2-mill fire tax, and a voter-approved library tax of 0.25 mills that goes to the Springdale Free Public Library. They are also unchanged.

Water hike pays for work

The borough's water rate is being increased by 20 percent to pay for a $5.5 million loan that will pay for work on the water plant and pipes, Councilman David Spirk said.

The rate is proposed to increase by $1.50 per 1,000 gallons, from $7.50 to $9.

The minimum quarterly charge, for 3,000 gallons, would increase by $4.50, from $22.50 to $27.

The borough had previously increased the water rate from $6 to $7.50 in anticipation of taking out the loan. The increase was split in halves so it didn't hit residents all at once, Spirk said.

The borough has applied to the state for the low-interest loan. If received, construction on the water plant could being around mid-2018, Spirk said.

“Our system has needed work for quite some time. You get to a point where you're either going to have a water plant or not,” Spirk said. “We're at the point where we have to invest money in the plant in order to keep it functioning. That's where we're at.

“My rates are going to go up, too,” he said. “I'd rather not see it. I don't want to have to go to a water buffalo to get water, either.”

Council may vote to approve the budget and tax rates when it meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the borough building.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.