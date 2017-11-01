Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Property taxes unchanged, water cost up in proposed Springdale 2018 budget

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 10:18 a.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Property taxes would not increase under Springdale's proposed 2018 budget, but residents could be paying more for water.

The borough's 2018 spending plan totals about $2.34 million. That's about 1.3 percent more than the $2.31 million for this year.

The borough property tax rate would remain unchanged at 7.75 mills.

Borough property owners had incurred a 15 percent increase in property taxes this year. The rate had been increased from 6.75 mills to the current 7.75 mills.

For a home at the median assessed value of $84,000, the borough property tax is $651.

The borough also collects a 0.2-mill fire tax, and a voter-approved library tax of 0.25 mills that goes to the Springdale Free Public Library. They are also unchanged.

Water hike pays for work

The borough's water rate is being increased by 20 percent to pay for a $5.5 million loan that will pay for work on the water plant and pipes, Councilman David Spirk said.

The rate is proposed to increase by $1.50 per 1,000 gallons, from $7.50 to $9.

The minimum quarterly charge, for 3,000 gallons, would increase by $4.50, from $22.50 to $27.

The borough had previously increased the water rate from $6 to $7.50 in anticipation of taking out the loan. The increase was split in halves so it didn't hit residents all at once, Spirk said.

The borough has applied to the state for the low-interest loan. If received, construction on the water plant could being around mid-2018, Spirk said.

“Our system has needed work for quite some time. You get to a point where you're either going to have a water plant or not,” Spirk said. “We're at the point where we have to invest money in the plant in order to keep it functioning. That's where we're at.

“My rates are going to go up, too,” he said. “I'd rather not see it. I don't want to have to go to a water buffalo to get water, either.”

Council may vote to approve the budget and tax rates when it meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the borough building.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.