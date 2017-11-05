Debate continues over whether schools turn out good citizens

Apollo-Ridge social studies teacher Jessica Johns believes her students understand how government works and are ready to cast an informed vote when they leave high school.

“A lot of kids are very prepared to vote,” she said. “I think last year I had seven or eight kids actually vote in the presidential election.”

The district requires U.S. history in eighth, ninth and 10th grades. Students have a choice between world history and advanced placement history in 11th grade and all students take government and economics their senior year.

A discussion about whether students know enough about civics has resurfaced in the state legislature with a proposed Senate bill that aims to make civics a requirement for high school students.

“I often say, the unfortunate thing today is, if you ask someone to identify three members of the U.S. Supreme Court, it's probably easier for them to identify the judges on ‘American Idol,' ” said Sen. John Rafferty, a Montgomery County Republican and the bill's primary sponsor.

The bill, S.B. 723, would require civics-related coursework starting in the 2019-20 school year. Students would also take an exam identical to the civics portion of the naturalization test used by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Though the original version of the bill proposed this exam as a graduation requirement, a version passed by the Senate Education Committee in June removes that requirement.

Results of the exam would be reported to the Department of Education to help form state social studies standards, which include some requirements for teaching state and national history, government and civics.

Johns said she's not surprised to hear about the push for more oversight of civics.

“This has been in and out of the political conversation since I started teaching 16 years ago,” she said. “I'm not a big fan of any test that comes from the state down.”

Although Johns feels her students are prepared, other local teachers say it's possible for an 18-year-old in Pennsylvania to head to the polls without a sense of how government works.

“There is literally nothing that they know when I get them,” said Jeff Biros, who teaches American Government and Civics for juniors and seniors at Gateway High School in Monroeville.

Biros, a former state legislative analyst who has been teaching social studies in the Gateway district for 13 years, said one of his goals is to help students understand that the Constitution is more than words on paper.

“In the end, if you don't understand it, then that's all it becomes,” Biros said.“There's no life behind it. And if you don't know your rights, you'll surrender them.”

Kiski Area School District Superintendent Tim Scott said all 10th grade students take a civics class. Other history and government courses are also offered.

“While I don't believe that a test, by itself, is going to encourage a higher level of citizenship, I think a strong case can be made for the importance of civics instruction in our schools,” Scott said. “After all, how can we hope to perpetuate this great country for another 200 years if our younger generations don't understand our history and structure of government?”

Scott said if Algebra is considered important enough that it needs to be tested at the state level, then a strong case can certainly be made for a civics test as well.

Apollo-Ridge School District Superintendent Matt Curci said he supports students having a civics class and learning about how the government works, but worries about the resources that will be used up to create the test.

“We are at a time where there is finally some recognition that all of the time taken to test students is not productive and is not the most valid (measure) of what a child has learned, so I would hate to see us go backwards,” he said.

A survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania in 2016 showed that about a quarter of Americans older than 18 were able to name the three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — while about a third weren't able to name any.

A portion of the survey conducted the August before the 2016 presidential election found that about 84 percent of Americans could name the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump. About 37 percent of those surveyed could name the Republican candidate for vice president, Mike Pence.

Eight states already require high school students to pass an exam based on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' citizenship test to graduate. Nine others, including West Virginia, require students to sit for an exam but do not include it as a graduation requirement, according to a September 2017 report by the Education Commission of the States.

Adding such requirements has not come without criticism, according to the report. There were 18 states — including Pennsylvania — that did not pass legislation between 2015 and 2017 aimed at adding similar requirements. Some of that resistance stemmed from a desire to avoid adding more high-stakes testing and concerns about whether the test is designed to promote civic engagement, the report said.

While the rigor of coursework varies, all of the 22 high schools in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties that responded to a Tribune-Review survey of 32 schools indicated that courses in civics or government are part of graduation requirements. Most of those schools offer the option to take Advanced Placement courses in government or American history.

Johns, with Apollo-Ridge, has a unique perspective because Apollo-Ridge is a smaller school district and she has the same students each year.

She said, by senior year, when students start learning about how policy and government can affect their own lives, students seem to see the relevance more.

“The apathy is much more diminished whenever you're hitting them as they're being treated and seeing themselves as adults,” she said. “That's a good wake up call for a lot of them.”

Emily Balser and Jamie Martines are a Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Balser at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser. Reach Martines at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.