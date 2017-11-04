Election Day in the Alle-Kiski Valley: Here's a primer regarding key races

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they'll have a slew of local municipal and school board races to decide. They'll also weigh in on a state-wide ballot question and put new faces on the benches of county courts.

Here's a look at a few of the top local races to be decided this year:

Top of the ballot

Westmoreland County voters on Tuesday will decide which of two experienced attorneys — both have strong community ties and a history of public service — will serve a 10-year term as a judge in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court. Republican Jim Silvis and Democrat Lisa Monzo both said their focus would be working with families. The winner will be paid an annual salary of close to $179,000 and likely will be assigned to the Family Court Division.

Coroner's ballot déja vu

The Westmoreland County coroner's position has been critical during Westmoreland County's decade-long drug overdose death epidemic. Tuesday's ballot is a rematch of the 2013 voter choices. The candidates, four-term incumbent Democrat Ken Bacha and former deputy coroner F. Christopher O'Leath, a Republican, have different views on managing the office. The winner will serve a four-year term and earn about $67,500 annually.

Leechburg School Board to see new wave of members

Voters will get to choose four new people to serve on the Leechburg Area School Board. The election comes as some residents are calling for the district to merge with neighboring districts instead of spending millions of dollars to improve its facilities.

Melanie Knight, Darius Lovelace, Danielle Lovelace and Candi Stewart all received nominations in May's primary. Sara Bradbury and Tracy Schaeffer, running with the Your Voice Matters party, were added after the primary.

Upper Burrell supervisors race could be close

Following a primary contest decided by just 16 votes, Upper Burrell voters will again decide between the same experienced candidates for a six-year term as a township supervisor.

Supervisor Allen Uhler and former Supervisor Michael Conley faced off in May's Democratic primary, when Uhler came out on top with 101 votes to Conley's 85. State voting records list both men as registered Democrats. However, Conley became the Republican nominee when he got 86 write-in votes in the Republican primary.

The candidates are split on where to allow gas wells in the township.

One incumbent up against four newcomers for Allegheny Valley School Board

The Allegheny Valley School Board appears set to get at least three new members after Tuesday's election.

Only one incumbent, board President Larry Pollick, is among five candidates vying for four seats on the nine-member school board.

Pollick was the only board member to survive the primary.

The other candidates on Tuesday's ballot are former board member Antonio Pollino and newcomers Shawn Fitzgerald Jr., Joelle McFarland and Shawn Whelan.

Arnold councilman challenging incumbent Arnold-New Kensington district judge

Councilman Phil McKinley wants to replace three-term District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. as Arnold-New Kensington district judge.

McKinley says change is needed and he's challenging voters to take a chance on change.

Pallone cites his experience and his knowledge of criminal and civil laws and procedures as reasons to vote for him.

Councilman challenges Tarentum mayor again

Tarentum Council President Eric Carter won the Democratic nomination for mayor against incumbent Carl Magnetta in the May primary, but Magnetta managed to snag 34 Republican write-ins — enough to keep him in the race.

Carter lost to Magnetta in the Democratic primaries in 2011 and 2013.

Both men are registered Democrats and have a long history with borough politics.

Election could leave vacancy to fill in Springdale

While five candidates are vying for four four-year council seats, one of them — Councilwoman Eileen Miller — is the sole candidate for a single, two-year seat also up for election on Nov. 7.

While how those seats get filled is up to voters, the outcome could produce a vacancy that council would have to fill with an appointment.

Four incumbent council members are seeking re-election — Miller and Jason Overly, Anna Spirk and Mike Ziencik.

The fifth candidate is Harry Helwig Jr., who has sought election to council before but is appearing on the general election ballot for the first time.

Voting? What to know

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Check your voter registration at the state's website, www.votespa.com.