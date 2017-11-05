Leechburg Area bond issue up for vote on Wednesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Leechburg Area School Board meeting with vote on bond issue

The Leechburg School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on authorizing the $7.7 million bond issue the district is taking out to make improvements to its facilities.

The total cost of the bond with interest included is $12 million, said school board President Terri Smith.

“That'll be the total of what it will cost,” she said. “It's just like your mortgage.”

Officials will announce the details of the loan at the meeting, including what bank they will go through.

District officials plan to use the money to fix the school roofs and curbs, and update shop equipment, the technology classrooms and athletic facilities, among other items.

The bond had been a source of contention for some tax payers who want the district to merge with another district instead of putting millions of dollars into aging buildings.

Smith said she had met individually with some concerned tax payers to explain the bond and why it's needed.

“It was clarified,” she said of the plan. “You can only patch things for so long.”

Leechburg Area Business Manager Brad Walker and Superintendent Tiffany Nix have previously said property taxes wouldn't go up because of the new bond issue.

Walker also said the $500,000 budgeted for the bond issue that is about to be paid off from 1990s renovations will now be targeted to pay off the new bond.

The bond issue is to be paid off around 2041 or 2043.

Smith said a timeline for the renovations hasn't been determined.

“(We'll) probably be discussing some of that at the meeting as well,” she said.

The last renovation of the district was in the 1990s.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.