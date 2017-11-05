Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Area bond issue up for vote on Wednesday

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Leechburg Area High School
Eric Felack | Tribune-Review
Leechburg Area High School

Updated 33 minutes ago

The Leechburg School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on authorizing the $7.7 million bond issue the district is taking out to make improvements to its facilities.

The total cost of the bond with interest included is $12 million, said school board President Terri Smith.

“That'll be the total of what it will cost,” she said. “It's just like your mortgage.”

Officials will announce the details of the loan at the meeting, including what bank they will go through.

District officials plan to use the money to fix the school roofs and curbs, and update shop equipment, the technology classrooms and athletic facilities, among other items.

The bond had been a source of contention for some tax payers who want the district to merge with another district instead of putting millions of dollars into aging buildings.

Smith said she had met individually with some concerned tax payers to explain the bond and why it's needed.

“It was clarified,” she said of the plan. “You can only patch things for so long.”

Leechburg Area Business Manager Brad Walker and Superintendent Tiffany Nix have previously said property taxes wouldn't go up because of the new bond issue.

Walker also said the $500,000 budgeted for the bond issue that is about to be paid off from 1990s renovations will now be targeted to pay off the new bond.

The bond issue is to be paid off around 2041 or 2043.

Smith said a timeline for the renovations hasn't been determined.

“(We'll) probably be discussing some of that at the meeting as well,” she said.

The last renovation of the district was in the 1990s.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.