Valley News Dispatch

Hearing postponed for Vandergrift man charged in Venango County murder

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
Richard Andre Kennedy
Submitted | Venango County Prison
Richard Andre Kennedy
Amanda Lynn Cypher
Submitted | Venango County Prison
Amanda Lynn Cypher

Updated 6 hours ago

A preliminary hearing for a Vandergrift man charged in the murder of a woman in Venango County was postponed Wednesday.

Richard Andre Kennedy, 28, had been scheduled for the hearing at 1:30 p.m. before District Judge Andrew Fish. It was continued to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13.

Franklin police charged Kennedy and a woman, Amanda Lynn Cypher, 32, of Franklin with homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Tausha Baker.

Franklin police allege Kennedy and Cypher killed Baker at a house on New Street in Franklin and took her body to a location along Waterworks Road in Frenchcreek Township, where they set it on fire, sparking a brush fire.

Firefighters found Baker's body after putting out the flames.

A motive for the killing has not been disclosed.

Cypher's hearing was also continued to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13.

Both were being held in the Venango County Jail.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

