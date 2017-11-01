Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Liquor store theft suspect on video ID leads to arrest of three

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

A tip from the public led to charges filed against three women for allegedly stealing liquor bottles from a store and returning the booze later for a refund.

Police put video of Ashley Peace, who was then unidentified, on social media and the Valley News Dispatch web site to seek her identity.

Peace, 30, from Sugar Hollow Road, Kiski, Brittany Fleeger, 24, of Leechburg, and Kimberly Ferguson, 55, of North Street, New Kensington, are charged with theft by deception and retail theft, Detective Sgt. Zack Beam said. He said conspiracy charges will be filed.

Beam alleges that in September Ferguson bought a bottle of Crown Royal and returned it at the Crossroads Plaza Wine and Spirits in Lower Burrell and got a receipt for the purchase. Peace, who allegedly with Ferguson, is accused of stealing the same type of Crown Royal.

Fleeger retuned the stolen bottle of Crown Royal at the New Kensington Wine and Spirits using the receipt from Ferguson's purchase, police allege.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

