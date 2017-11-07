Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington Points of Light Committee honors individuals for community service

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
Andre Carter, seated left, and Sam Lombardo, right, receive recognition for their community service from the Points of Light Committee during Monday's New Kensington Council meeting. Nov. 7, 2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Andre Carter, seated left, and Sam Lombardo, right, receive recognition for their community service from the Points of Light Committee during Monday's New Kensington Council meeting. Nov. 7, 2017
Andre Carter, seated left, and Sam Lombardo receive recognition from the Points of Light Committee during Monday's New Kensington council meeting. Committee Chairman Melvyn Smith looks on.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Andre Carter, seated left, and Sam Lombardo receive recognition from the Points of Light Committee during Monday's New Kensington council meeting. Committee Chairman Melvyn Smith looks on.
Andre Carter embraces Points of Light Committee secretary Mary Calvanese. Carter was recognized by the committee on Monday for his efforts to bring the Fourth of July fireworks display back to the city. Nov. 7, 2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Andre Carter embraces Points of Light Committee secretary Mary Calvanese. Carter was recognized by the committee on Monday for his efforts to bring the Fourth of July fireworks display back to the city. Nov. 7, 2017

Updated 45 minutes ago

If Andre Carter and Sam Lombardo were taken at their word, then the awards they both received Monday belong to someone else.

Perhaps it's the nature of their work, or a reflection of the kind of people they are, nominated by the New Kensington Points of Light Committee for recognition.

But one way or the other, both men were quick to point at other people as the reason for their selection for the committee's semi-annual honor.

Twice a year, the city takes the time to recognize people and organizations in New Kensington that stand out for the good work they perform.

The committee presented awards to this year's individual recipients during council's meeting Monday.

Neither Lombardo nor Carter seemed entirely familiar or comfortable with the spotlight as they were seated before council and presented their awards for community service.

The Points of Light committee's name stems from the 1989 inaugural address of then-President George H.W. Bush, who spoke of the country's volunteers reflecting a thousand points of light.

Committee member Chester Howell explained the group's mission.

“We are here to award these two individuals that show the highest standards of service to their community,” Howell said.

Candidates must be nonprofit entities or individuals involved with them; be in existence for at least three years; and benefit New Kensington, though they don't need to live or be based in the city.

After receiving his award, Carter was quick to point out that it wasn't the recognition that caused him to step up and spearhead the efforts that led to the city's Fourth of July fireworks display.

That display had been cancelled in 2013, after volunteers responsible for it became seriously ill.

A business man, basketball coach and member of the city's recreation commission, Carter is a busy guy. But the Points of Light organizers say that when the city needed him, he jumped right to work to make sure residents wouldn't be without fireworks.

Because of his efforts, according to committee secretary Mary Calvanese, the event has continued to be a success.

“(Carter) and his people have been instrumental in staging a wonderful Fourth of July fireworks event,” Calvanese said.

Carter refused to accept the credit entirely on his own.

“I feel honored that it happened, but that's not the reason that we do what we do,” Carter said. “It definitely wasn't just me. It was a whole committee. We stepped up and wanted to make it happen for the city.”

Lombardo, the owner of Sam's Pop & Beer Shop in Arnold, was recognized for his charitable giving to area military personal who are deployed overseas.

His charity group, Cookies for Our Troops, started over a decade ago with the humble plan to send baked goods to soldiers.

Years later, Lombardo's efforts have seen deployed troops sent everything from pizza ovens to helmet liners to freeze pops.

According to Lombardo's figuring, the organization has taken care of about 30,000 troops since its founding in 2003.

“It's, honestly, the community,” Lombardo said about the group's success.

After the award ceremony, Lombardo said he was, “embarrassed” to receive recognition that belonged to the troops.

“God bless those boys — I want them all home. I want us to quit this, but we'll keep going as long as we can.”

Howell said both men represent the best of New Kensington.

“These are people who really make New Kensington a better place to live,” he said.

Lombardo and Carter's names will join a growing list of previous award winners on a plaque displayed at city hall.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.