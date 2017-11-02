Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum police to get raises, contribute to health care under new contract

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 3:39 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Tarentum police officers will get pay raises in three of the next four years but will begin contributing to health care costs under a new contract approved Wednesday.

The new contract, already approved by the borough's eight full-time officers, including Chief Bill Vakulick, and its three part-time officers, was unanimously approved by council.

The new pact takes effect Jan. 1.

Salaries will be frozen at 2017 levels for next year but officers will get pay raises of 4 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in both 2020 and 2021.

“That's a good contract for both sides,” borough Solicitor Dave Regoli said. “They agreed to a freeze. I think that speaks volumes for them and the council.”

Officers will begin contributing 20 percent to out-of-pocket health care costs under the new contract. Currently, the borough provides 100 percent of those costs.

Under the new contract, council can change the department's health care plan as long as it is comparable coverage to what is currently provided. The police department still could file a grievance if they don't agree with the new coverage.

Other terms of the new contract:

• The uniform allowance provided to officers will increase by $100 to $950.

• The officer in charge of a shift will receive an additional 50 cents per hour if no sergeant is on duty.

• Each officer gets one additional holiday day per year.

• The borough agreed to pay to provide health insurance to the spouse and dependent children of any officer killed in the line of duty.

• A full-time officer with 25 years of service, who is over the age of 50, along with any eligible spouse or dependant, would be eligible to receive five years of paid health care upon retirement.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.