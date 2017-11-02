Tarentum police to get raises, contribute to health care under new contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum police officers will get pay raises in three of the next four years but will begin contributing to health care costs under a new contract approved Wednesday.

The new contract, already approved by the borough's eight full-time officers, including Chief Bill Vakulick, and its three part-time officers, was unanimously approved by council.

The new pact takes effect Jan. 1.

Salaries will be frozen at 2017 levels for next year but officers will get pay raises of 4 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in both 2020 and 2021.

“That's a good contract for both sides,” borough Solicitor Dave Regoli said. “They agreed to a freeze. I think that speaks volumes for them and the council.”

Officers will begin contributing 20 percent to out-of-pocket health care costs under the new contract. Currently, the borough provides 100 percent of those costs.

Under the new contract, council can change the department's health care plan as long as it is comparable coverage to what is currently provided. The police department still could file a grievance if they don't agree with the new coverage.

Other terms of the new contract:

• The uniform allowance provided to officers will increase by $100 to $950.

• The officer in charge of a shift will receive an additional 50 cents per hour if no sergeant is on duty.

• Each officer gets one additional holiday day per year.

• The borough agreed to pay to provide health insurance to the spouse and dependent children of any officer killed in the line of duty.

• A full-time officer with 25 years of service, who is over the age of 50, along with any eligible spouse or dependant, would be eligible to receive five years of paid health care upon retirement.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.